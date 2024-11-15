Dan Morgan bolsters Carolina Panthers pass-rush in 2025 NFL mock draft
By Dean Jones
Dan Morgan has done a good job of bolstering his draft picks through calculated trade activity in recent weeks. The general manager is measured in everything he does. He's always working towards long-term targets with the bigger picture in mind. It's not been smooth sailing by any stretch, but it seems like the Carolina Panthers are in good hands.
The Panthers still have plenty of testing games to navigate before their regular-season commitments conclude. There's unlikely to be postseason football or even a winning record to show from the campaign despite their mini-resurgence before the bye week. Morgan will be constantly assessing the situation. He'll also have half an eye on the 2025 offseason and which draft prospects should come under consideration.
Scouts and other front office personnel run the rule over hundreds of prospects before finalizing their draft boards. Things can change between now and the big weekend, but Carolina's biggest needs are becoming clearer with every performance.
There is a cloud hanging over the quarterback position despite Bryce Young's improved production since returning to the lineup. That might take priority above all else, so what happens over the next seven games could dictate Morgan's outlook when the pre-draft process officially begins.
Another area where the Panthers could use an explosive long-term option centers on their pass rush. They've found generating pressure difficult more often than not this season, ranking No. 31 league-wide with 1.2 sacks per game. Adding to this group should be high on Morgan's list of priorities.
Carolina Panthers take edge rusher James Pearce Jr. in 2025 NFL mock draft
This was a sentiment echoed by Daniel Flick from Sports Illustrated in his latest mock draft, where the Panthers are currently picking at No. 9 overall. The analysts focused on defense rather than a shiny new quarterback, choosing James Pearce Jr. out of Tennessee with the selection.
"The Panthers have won back-to-back games, moving them out of the range for the draft’s premier quarterbacks. Pearce is a quality consolation prize. An explosive edge rusher with diverse skills, Pearce has turned the corner lately after a slow start. He’s second in Division I with 34 hurries and third with 43 pressures across nine games, according to Pro Football Focus. Standing 6'5", 243 pounds, Pearce has tallied 5.5 sacks and eight tackles for loss this season."- Daniel Flick, Sports Illustrated
Pearce was projected by many to be the No. 1 overall pick before the college campaign. It's been an up-and-down season for the young edge rusher. That said, he's flashed enough encouraging traits to suggest a first-round selection is almost guaranteed.
There's a chance Pearce stays in school for his senior year. The NIL money being thrown around college football these days is making even the most gifted prospects think twice about taking their chances at the next level. Striking while the iron is hot would be wise, especially if he's getting top-10 consideration when push comes to shove.
The Panthers need a long-term replacement for Brian Burns. Pearce's explosion off the line of scrimmage and devastating spin move is reminiscent of Carolina's first-rounder in 2019. Adding some muscle mass coming up against more imposing offensive linemen in the pros is only going to help his cause.
A lot of evaluations remain before anything becomes concrete. Considering the early returns from Morgan's first draft class, fans should have confidence he can find the right characters to fit into his long-term plans.