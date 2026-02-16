Dan Morgan can strike a blow on Jason Licht with $15 million free-agent coup

All signs are pointing to the Carolina Panthers and Rico Dowdle parting ways in free agency. And the reigning NFC South champions could be in the market for a replacement.

General manager Dan Morgan won't want to overcommit to the running back position, given other priorities and the limited financial resources available. Couple this with the player's unhappiness about becoming a bit-part option down the stretch and into the playoffs, and a departure from Carolina seems inevitable.

The Panthers have Chuba Huhbarrd as their between-the-tackles option. Jonathon Brooks' return brings significant intrigue, though expecting miracles is unfair of a player returning from two consecutive ACL tears. Carolina also drafted Trevor Etienne last year. He became a solid kick returner but remains an unknown quantity on the offensive rotation.

Carolina Panthers should consider reuniting Dave Canales with Rachaad White in free agency

More may be required. Greg Auman ofFOX Sports thought the Panthers should strongly consider bringing Rachaad White into the fold, which would also strike a blow to their NFC South rival, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for good measure.

"He [Rachaad White] took a backseat to Bucky Irving and won't be returning, but could be the lesser end of a nice 1-2 punch. The Bucs have lost enough offensive coordinators that he could follow any of them, from Dave Canales in Carolina to Liam Coen in Jacksonville and Josh Grizzard in Philadelphia. Anything over $5 million a year feels like too much — of 35 backs with 500-plus carries since 2022, he ranks 34th in yards/carry, ahead of only Kareem Hunt." Greg Auman

White is a dependable dual-threat presence. The Buccaneers got more than they bargained for with Bucky Irving, which made him a complementary piece rather than a focal point. That is the role he'd probably have in Carolina, too, but there is nothing to suggest that he couldn't excel upon linking back up with head coach Dave Canales.

Canales worked with White in Tampa Bay during his one season as offensive coordinator. This just happened to be his most productive NFL season to date, taking the league by storm with more than 1,500 yards from scrimmage in 2023.

Things have tailed off since, thanks in no small part to Irving's arrival. But at 27, the former Arizona State star is firmly in his prime with his best years ahead of him.

According to Spotrac, White is expected to get a two-year, $15.18 million deal in free agency, averaging $7.59 million per season. That might be a little rich for Carolina, but it could be too expensive for everyone else as well. When, or if, the price comes down, that's when it becomes a more viable option for the Panthers.

Canales would no doubt vouch for this move, knowing how White fits into his system as a forceful runner who could provide quarterback Bryce Young with a security blanket out of the backfield in obvious passing situations. If it makes the Buccaneers a little weaker along the way, it only sweetens the pot.