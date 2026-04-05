Dan Morgan can't afford testing fate on a massive Panthers draft gamble

The Carolina Panthers have a pivotal draft upcoming. If general manager Dan Morgan can find the right recruits from the college ranks, this squad will be in an immensely strong position to make even more noise when the 2026 campaign arises.

Morgan also has flexibility. The Panthers made a couple of big splashes on key needs in free agency. There are young, ascending players across the board. There is also raised optimism around quarterback Bryce Young, who could get a lucrative long-term extension with another step forward.

This is encouraging, but the situation remains precarious. And Morgan cannot tempt fate on a draft prospect plunging at the worst possible time.

Carolina Panthers cannot ignore the red flags growing around Caleb Banks

The Panthers' defensive line could use another explosive option. Preferably on the cheaper side, making the draft an ideal time to rectify this issue.

Carolina released A'Shawn Robinson with one year remaining on his deal. They still have Derrick Brown, Tershawn Wharton, Bobby Brown III, and Cam Jackson, which is pretty solid. Another option on the rotation with starting potential down the line would give their chances another shot in the arm.

Caleb Banks has all the physical tools one looks for in a formidable interior disruptor at the next level. Unfortunately for the Florida product, there are some concerns that make taking him in the first two rounds incredibly risky.

This stems from Banks' medical history. He injured his foot late in the 2024 campaign, requiring offseason surgery. The same problem occurred just before the 2025 season, requiring a procedure. If that wasn't enough, the lineman broke the fourth metatarsal in his foot at the NFL Scouting Combine, resulting in another trip under the knife.

Three foot surgeries in such a short timeframe are a major red flag. Banks is confident of overcoming these issues with a bit of better luck in the pros, but it's not hard to see where the complications could arise. Couple this with his tackling flaws, and the Panthers would be wise to think twice about going in this direction.

The Panthers won't hesitate if they believe Banks' troubles are behind him. His momentum has stalled, and it would be surprising to see him taken in the first round now. But even with Carolina's second-round pick, there could be more dependable options available.

Morgan will provide concise reports on Banks and others with medical concerns. The former linebacker must weigh the risk versus reward, but this could be too big a risk when it comes to the crunch.

The talent might be there, but the alarm bells are too loud.