Dan Morgan now has a Panthers draft dilemma everyone saw coming

Dan Morgan is a superb talent evaluator. The Carolina Panthers' brass is currently in Indianapolis for the annual NFL Scouting Combine, where they are speaking to dozens of prospects and running the rule over the athletic capabilities during on-field drills. If the general manager hits on this class, it will only improve the team's chances of successfully defending its NFC South title.

Some talking points are already emerging. One big trade in the AFC has already been confirmed, and several other veterans are reportedly available around the league. And as for the prospects taking part? There are contentious issues aplenty.

Much of the debate has centered on Miami defensive end Rueben Bain Jr.'s arm length, or lack thereof. However, another edge-rushing option who's been touted as a possibility for the Panthers is also giving off the same red flags.

Cashius Howell's arm length poses a complex dilemma for the Carolina Panthers

He may not be getting the hype of a player like Bain, but Cashius Howell is another highly effective pass-rusher who could enter the first-round conversation. Even so, his official arm measurement of 30 and 1/4 inches may give teams around the league enough reason to look elsewhere.

Howell was even smaller than Bain. Matt Miller of ESPN revealed that they would be the shortest arms any edge rusher taken in the first round has had since 1999. They are modern-day outliers, which pose a real dilemma for Morgan if he's identified the Texas A&M standout as a prospect of interest.

Some teams like the measurables. Others focus more on the production and how it might translate to the professional ranks. Howell was a legitimate game-wrecker for the Aggies, providing bend and explosiveness off the edge to accumulate 11.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss in 2025. Arm length isn't everything, but it's enough to provoke some serious discussions.

What is in Howell's arsenal? Does he have sufficient counter moves when leverage is lost? Can he be taught the intricacies needed to thrive at the next level? Does he have the correct attitude to learn?

These questions are far more important than any concerns about arm length. The Panthers are looking to enhance their defensive edge this offseason. Morgan could be looking at the free-agent market with someone like Bradley Chubb. But if they strike out, Howell could be a potential addition in the mid-first round.

Howell's production, desire, and transitional traits will matter much more to Morgan. The fire within is the sort of thing that cannot be measured, and NFL history is littered with physical forces who never live up to their pre-draft billing.

After all, it's not the size of the dog in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the dog.