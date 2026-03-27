Dan Morgan tells Panthers fans precisely what to expect from Rasheed Walker

During a team film breakdown with former linebacker Thomas Davis Sr., Dan Morgan revealed that Rasheed Walker wasn't even supposed to be available. Morgan admitted he "didn’t think there was a shot” that the Carolina Panthers could land Walker, who was widely viewed as one of the top left tackles on the market.

But when the veteran’s market unexpectedly cooled, the Panthers capitalized. That patience turned into a one-year deal worth up to $10 million that could end up being one of the more important moves of their offseason.

Morgan’s evaluation was detailed and refreshingly honest. First, the traits jump off the screen: Big, long, and athletic. Experienced in high-level competition. Confident and physical.

Dan Morgan lays out just how much Rasheed Walker can help the Carolina Panthers

But more importantly, Morgan emphasized how those traits actually show up on tape.

“He’s a tough dude… a physical guy… no nonsense,” Morgan explained, pointing to his ability to handle elite edge rushers with patience and technique.

That patience, especially in pass protection, is a major reason Walker posted a 93.8 percent pass block win rate last season, one of the better marks among NFL tackles. For a Panthers team built around keeping quarterback Bryce Young upright, that matters more than anything.

Now, Morgan didn’t pretend that Walker is a finished product, and that might be the most important takeaway. He openly noted that run-blocking consistency, along with sustaining and finishing plays, needs improvement.

That aligns with the broader scouting view. Walker is already a high-level pass protector, but is still developing as a complete, every-down force in the run game. But the Panthers aren’t asking him to be perfect; they’re asking him to be reliable. And at 26, Morgan clearly believes there’s still growth ahead.

The context here is everything. With Ikem Ekwonu recovering from a ruptured patellar tendon, Carolina needed a legitimate answer at left tackle, not just a placeholder. Walker gives them that.

He brings 48 starts over the last three seasons, proven production against top competition, and the athletic profile teams covet on the blindside. And just as importantly, he brings urgency. On a one-year deal, Walker is essentially betting on himself, something Morgan clearly values.

The Panthers expect Walker to stabilize the left side of the offensive line, protect Young at a high level, bring toughness and physicality every week, and continue developing into a more complete tackle. If he achieves these objectives, this will be free agency's biggest steal.

And make no mistake; this will be one of the moves that defines Carolina’s season.