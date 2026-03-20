Panthers' massive free agency steal is already turning heads across the NFL

The Carolina Panthers' acquisition of offensive tackle Rasheed Walker turned heads around the league. Getting a player of this caliber was a coup, albeit in the short term. But the price at which he agreed to play for head coach Dave Canales was nothing short of staggering.

Walker's one-year deal carries only a $4 million salary-cap hit. It is heavily incentivized, with a potential payout of $10 million if he meets his targets. More importantly, the Panthers fill the void left by Ikem Ekwonu as he recovers from a ruptured patellar tendon.

This was staggering. Rumors are circulating about why Walker's market value fell well short of projections, but the Panthers believe this can help keep momentum going while Ekwonu is undergoing a significant period of rehabilitation.

Carolina Panthers' heist for Rasheed Walker is already drawing rave reviews

ESPN analyst Seth Walder was among those floored by Walker's arrival in Carolina, placing him at No. 4 in his list of best free-agent signings. He couldn't believe the Panthers got him on such a cost-effective agreement, and the franchise could benefit greatly if the veteran meets expectations.

"[Rasheed] Walker was widely considered the best free agent tackle this year and was expected to receive a large contract. Instead, it's a short-term commitment for less than half that. And the Panthers are the beneficiaries.

"But he's a heck of an addition for the Panthers on these terms. Although his run-game contributions might be far from perfect, a weak pass protector at tackle can sink a passing game. Even if this is only a one-year arrangement, Walker should be able to help keep Bryce Young upright."

Reports are swirling that teams were put off by Walker's medical assessments, which is concerning. But in all honesty, the Panthers only need him to stay healthy for one season. After that, the best-case scenario is Ekwonu getting fit enough to regain his place as the team's blindside option.

Getting arguably the best free-agent left tackle for pennies on the dollar in comparison to most starters around the league is a definite win for the Panthers. Walker also deserves credit for betting on himself. If the 2022 seventh-round pick out of Penn State puts together a strong campaign and stays free of injury, he can expect a much bigger payday next time around.

If it goes wrong, the Panthers aren't on the hook for anything after this season. It's another shrewd move from general manager Dan Morgan, who has the NFL's attention after dragging the organization from rock bottom and back to respectability quicker than expected.

And if Walker helps keep Bryce Young upright, this will be one of free agency's biggest heists.