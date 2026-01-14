Dan Morgan just made life uncomfortable for a Panthers locker room favorite

The Carolina Panthers are going to pick up Bryce Young's fifth-year option as expected. However, general manager Dan Morgan will consider potential shifts behind the team's starting quarterback.

Young demonstrated enough promise to at least get another year. While a lucrative long-term extension seems unlikely this offseason, the Panthers now have him under contract through 2027. And if everything keeps trending upward next time around, he'll cement his status as Carolina's franchise player.

What occurs behind Young is the bigger question now under scrutiny. Andy Dalton has been a fantastic mentor and role model for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft during his rollercoaster journey so far. He's well-respected within the organization, but he is also 38 with the end in sight.

Carolina Panthers will consider bringing in competition for Andy Dalton

Morgan didn't rule out the prospect of finding a quarterback to develop behind Young. The front-office leader is always looking to improve Carolina's options. His comment hinted that the Panthers will consider acquiring a young project if the right opportunity arises.

"I think we want to add competition to every room. Quarterback’s no different. So that could be something that we do this offseason." Dan Morgan via The Athletic

This would likely come via the draft, though identifying a free agent couldn't be ruled out entirely. The Panthers have eight selections at their disposal, so there might be room for a quarterback choice, but not until late in Day 2 or on Day 3.

Young is the guy. Any incoming wouldn't affect that at all. However, this would provide a succession plan if Dalton is released or let go when his deal expires.

Dalton has one more year remaining on his contract. The deal was structured in a way that wouldn't benefit the Panthers to release him early. Cutting the former TCU standout would cost $5.69 million in dead money with just $151,322 in savings. If they made it a post-June 1 release, that amount rises to $2 million.

That almost guarantees Dalton will be on the books in 2026. Even so, his production when given chances this season suggests that his powers are significantly declining.

Drafting or signing another signal-caller has longer-term benefits. They could grow into a starter if Young fails, or they show enough to be an enticing trade possibility for another team looking for a solution to their problem under center.

Dalton knows the end is near on his NFL journey. The Panthers cannot afford to wait, so it would be a surprise if additional competition didn't arrive at some point.