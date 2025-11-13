Dan Morgan may need $20 million per year answer for Panthers’ growing issue

Dan Morgan probably has a good indication of what the Carolina Panthers need when the 2026 offseason arrives. The general manager held firm at the trade deadline, saving his draft assets and riding things out with what they have before decisive action in the spring. And some needs are becoming painfully obvious.

There is one getting overlooked. And if Morgan can solve it, the Panthers will be in a much better position long-term.

The Panthers' lack of explosive plays this season is holding them back. Dave Canales' scheme is under scrutiny, as is Bryce Young's ability to take over games when the running attack doesn't make a big enough impression. But the wide receiver room has one consistent presence and not much else.

Rookie first-rounder Tetairoa McMillan aside, everyone else has been a liability. Xavier Legette has underachieved overall. Jalen Coker has suffered injury problems. The rest are inexperienced or aging veterans past their prime.

That has to change.

Morgan needs to find a wideout who can stretch the field and make things happen. Jeremy Fowler from ESPN named Alec Pierce as the second-best receiver set to hit the market behind George Pickens. And if the Indianapolis Colts let him test the market, those around the league believe he could command somewhere in the $20 million per year range to secure his services.

"Teams I've talked to anticipate [Alec] Pierce will hit a big number in free agency. They think the $20 million per year threshold isn't out of the question for him. Pierce is poised for his first 1,000-yard season and has the size/speed combination teams covet. The Colts have decisions to make on offense. If they pay Daniel Jones -- who has chemistry with Pierce -- do they let Pierce walk? Much of that will depend on how Pierce's market develops. The Colts typically don't do extensions during the season." Jeremy Fowler

The Colts are unlikely to let Pierce leave. He's becoming too valuable for that, and their decision to trade for All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner suggests they will be moving forward with Daniel Jones as their long-term starter under center. Removing the weapons that helped his career renaissance wouldn't be wise.

If Pierce is permitted to see what offers he can generate, there should be a queue of suitors for his services. That's only going to drive up the price, and Morgan hasn't been willing to spend big on the offensive skill positions, preferring to invest in the trenches instead.

This is also dependent on how the franchise perceives Young. If he does enough to get another year, improving his supporting cast is crucial. And this must be a little bolder with a potential extension for the signal-caller on the horizon.