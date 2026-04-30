Dan Morgan must pivot after Panthers inexplicably ignore dire draft need

General manager Dan Morgan had the freedom to be flexible during the 2026 NFL Draft. The Carolina Panthers took nothing off the table and went into the process with the intent to take the best available prospects. It was eventful, but the former linebacker's third crop of college prospects was well-received by fans and the media alike.

However, there was one perceived need that did not receive the attention some of the team's fan base demanded.

The Panthers were widely expected to take a tight end at some stage during the process. Speculation was high that Oregon standout Kenyon Sadiq would be a massive target, but he went to the New York Jets at No. 16 overall. Other possibilities, such as Eli Stowers and Oscar Delp, were overlooked in favor of other positions. And Morgan decided there wasn't enough value further down the order.

Carolina Panthers must pivot effectively after tight end negligence during the draft

This could be seen as a vote of confidence in those currently around. This could also be the board playing out to dictate that other areas took priority. Either way, the Panthers would be running a big risk by moving forward into the 2026 campaign with the tight end options as they stand.

Tommy Tremble is a solid blocker who flashes in the passing game, but nothing more. Mitchell Evans displayed glimpses of promise as a rookie. Ja'Tavion Sanders' breakout campaign fell way short of expectations in 2025. The Texas product may finally put everything together, but there is just no telling for sure.

If Morgan isn't 100 percent convinced, then the Panthers must react accordingly. They don't have much spare cash to spend on any more veteran incomings, but there are ways to free some up. Carolina's decision-makers won't hesitate if they believe more is needed, but it needs to be swift.

Veterans are already being signed post-draft. Teams are filling holes, and if the Panthers want to add another tight end from the remaining pool, time is running out.

David Njoku is arguably the best fit remaining on the market. He's experienced, athletic, and can make things happen over the middle and in the red zone. Injuries have been a concern throughout his career, but it could be an interesting addition if the price is right.

Others still looking for work include Jonnu Smith, Zach Ertz, and Will Dissly. If the Panthers decide to wait, some additional options could be available when releases happen around the league.

Either way, the tight end room looks like a weak link until proven otherwise. If fans see it, Morgan and head coach Dave Canales will, too.