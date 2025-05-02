Dan Morgan shuts down Tet McMillan's red flag narrative with emphatic stance

The Carolina Panthers placed a significant amount of faith in Tetairoa McMillan at No. 8 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Dan Morgan moved swiftly to shut down rumors regarding the wide receiver's commitment to the cause that came up during his pre-draft evaluations.

A stir was caused around the media when a video surfaced of McMillan stating he doesn't watch game films during his preparations from week to week. He feels the team meetings are enough, which led some to speculate whether he's got enough passion for the game to match his exceptional athletic traits.

The video was reportedly from a long time ago. Even so, it raised a red flag that needed to be examined in greater detail.

Dan Morgan shuts down Tet McMillan's reported pre-draft red flag

Morgan was suitably impressed. He also shot down any concerns during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, hinting that the speculation was engineered to plunge the gifted pass-catcher further down the pecking order.

"I think part of that is probably people's way of trying to get him a little lower on the draft board, because I think a lot of people liked him. For us, we were really thorough in the process. We brought him in here for a 30 visit. We met with him at the combine. We loved everything about him. Not only as a player but as a person. He’s super competitive, he’s super smart, he’s tough, and he does all the things you’re looking for in a number one wide receiver, so we’re extremely excited about him." Dan Morgan via Clutch Points

This is an emphatic belief in McMillan's potential. He'll get lessons on how to prepare effectively upon joining the Panthers. The former Arizona standout should seek the counsel of three-time Pro Bowler Adam Thielen, who'll be more than happy to provide some helpful hints about how to get ready and maintain peak physical conditioning throughout a grueling campaign.

Having talent is one thing. Having the mental fortitude to go above and beyond the call of duty to become one of the game's greats is something else entirely.

The Panthers are confident McMillan has what it takes. Morgan doesn't draft players based on talent. He takes character, attitude, and team fit into the equation. Considering the investment made in the wideout, fans should have complete faith in the pick.

If anything, this should light a spark under McMillan. Silencing doubters isn't a bad motivational tool to call upon. Morgan will be happy these concerns surfaced if it brings a little more from his new prized rookie.

