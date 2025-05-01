Analyst drops jaw-dropping stat backing Panthers’ Tetairoa McMillan pick

Fans were clamoring for the Carolina Panthers to draft a dynamic defensive prospect at No. 8 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Dan Morgan had a different opinion, going with wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan instead.

Although surprising to some, Mina Kimes from ESPN dropped the perfect statistic that vindicated Morgan's choice instantly.

Mina Kimes highlights perfect reason why the Carolina Panthers drafted Tetairoa McMillan

The respected analyst highlighted McMillan's ability to come through in clutch situations as a reason why this pick was so vital. Specifically, his third-down conversion prowess compared to Carolina's lackluster pass-catchers last season.

"Bryce Young played well down the stretch, and they've given him a lot of votes of confidence this offseason. This receiver group is so bad, right? A stat that I brought up on NFL Live after day one. McMillan, on third down, had the second-most conversions in all of college football. Zero drops. Panthers didn't have a receiver in the top 45 last year in terms of conversions on third down. I think that perfectly captures what they so desperately need, which is a guy who will get a bucket for you, a guy who will catch everything thrown his way." Mina Kimes

People have doubts about McMillan's top-end speed and ability to create separation. However, all the former Arizona standout does is make plays.

That's the sort of weapon Carolina's been sorely lacking since D.J. Moore was included in the trade package for the No. 1 overall pick in 2023. McMillan brings that extra edge. He's got the fear factor that opposing coverages will gravitate towards. Aside from his contested catch prowess and flair for the extravagant, his presence should free up space for others to do damage.

The Panthers didn't completely neglect the defense. Morgan traded up twice on Day 2 for edge rushers Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen. Lathan Ransom provides the secondary with another athletic option in the safety position. Carolina's 3-4 defensive front also got a boost with nose tackle Cam Jackson, who is expected to back up Bobby Brown III initially.

McMillan is the star attraction. Morgan revealed after the draft that he was their guy from a long way out. He's got the scope to be a genuine superstar if everything goes according to plan, something that will propel quarterback Bryce Young game to even greater heights along the way.

He's got the swagger. He's got the college production. He's got the ambition to be one of the league's best. Hitting this target would change everything for the Panthers.

And the sooner it happens, the better.

