Dan Morgan throws massive Panthers' curveball in recent NFL Draft prediction

The Carolina Panthers are widely expected to use the No. 8 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft on another defensive player. Dan Morgan is eager to trade back if a willing suitor comes forward, but that seems unlikely given the lack of quality quarterbacks emerging from the college ranks this year.

Georgia edge rusher Jalon Walker is the favorite to go No. 8. The Panthers are enamored with the prospect, with head coach Dave Canales speaking glowingly about his leadership and dynamic traits during the NFL Scouting Combine. Nothing is set in stone, but it would be surprising if he wasn't the choice.

One analyst believes Morgan should also consider throwing a curveball into the mix. This centered on a local prospect who looks tailor-made for Ejiro Evero's defensive scheme.

Nick Emmanwori touted as surprising draft pick for Carolina Panthers at No. 8

Doug Wasserman from Pro Football Focus thought Nick Emmanwori should be firmly under consideration for the Panthers. The up-and-coming analyst believes his athletic traits and fierce competitive edge would give Carolina a potentially prolific safety tandem alongside free-agent signing Tre'von Moehrig. Something that could benefit Evero's unit in 2025 and way into the future.

"Every year, there’s at least one player who rises up draft boards thanks to a jaw-dropping combine performance that showcases rare athletic traits. In 2025, that player might be South Carolina’s Nick Emmanwori. He posted a career-best 79.6 PFF grade in his final college season, and with the Panthers lacking a true starter alongside Tre’Von Moehrig, Emmanwori could be an intriguing fit." Doug Wasserman

There is a lot to like about Emmanwori. He's got similar athletic traits to Jeremy Chinn, who the Panthers traded up to acquire in the 2020 NFL Draft. However, he's a lot better in coverage and boasts proven production against the best that college football has to offer.

That's a big thing for Morgan this year. The front-office leader won't be betting on the athletic upside alone if he can help it, based on his pre-draft media availability comments. He wants prospects with accomplished production to call upon, preferably in high-stakes situations.

Emmanwori has drawn interest from the Panthers during their assessments. His performances at South Carolina — a program that's become a pro-pipeline for the team in recent years — warranted further investigation. Taking him at No. 8 seems a bit rich, but the scenario becomes more realistic if Morgan can engineer a trade-down.

The Panthers need to add another safety. Moehrig represents a tone-setting force that Carolina's defense lacked last season. But with only underperforming veteran Nick Scott and undrafted free agent Demani Richardson alongside him on the depth chart, Evero's options remain relatively thin.

Whether it's Emmanwori or someone else, the Panthers have to come away from their nine draft selections with another safety capable of making an immediate contribution. Looking at how aggressive Morgan's been in improving the defense this offseason, that's almost guaranteed.

If the pick is Walker, nobody should complain too much. The same goes for Emmanwori.

