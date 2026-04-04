Davante Adams speculation pulls Panthers into surprising offseason conversation

Dan Morgan's offseason adventures could only be beginning for the Carolina Panthers' top decision-maker. After making two of the biggest splashes in free agency, the team's general manager is nowhere close to being finished with constructing the 2026 roster.

Head coach Dave Canales has been clear about the team's potential intentions for the NFL Draft. Wide receiver remains a critical need despite the exciting talents of Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker. This year's class is filled with potential dynamic playmakers who could thrive for the Panthers offense as rookies, adding a new and much-needed element to the unit.

Morgan, Canales, and Brandt Tilis have been clear about the current state of the operation, showing a willingness to be more aggressive than in years past. That could lead to a stunning trade with an NFC rival currently competing for the Super Bowl.

Carolina Panthers suggested as a possible trade destination for Davante Adams

Russell Baxter of Sports Illustrated suggests a trade that would send shockwaves through the NFL. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams was subject to rumors of a potential move this offseason as his team lacks significant draft capital on Day 3 of the draft.

Adams, the NFL's active leader in career touchdown receptions, is the No. 2 pass catcher for Los Angeles alongside superstar Puka Nacua. He signed with the Rams with the hopes of reaching his first Super Bowl, pairing with league MVP Matthew Stafford while leading the NFL in touchdown receptions last season with 14 scores.

Sean McVay considered trading Adams this offseason, saying that if it were best for the franchise, they would've done so. Teams have these types of discussions constantly, which is nothing new; though, admitting it publicly is an interesting detail in the Rams' aggressiveness.

Baxter argues that the Panthers, the reigning NFC South champions, would be generating a significant coup with a red-zone threat who could provide ample value under offensive coordinator Brad Idzik.

"So where do the reigning NFC South champions fit in here? Adding a red zone threat such as Adams would be a major coup for a club that finished with 24 touchdown receptions as a team during the 2025 regular season. Again, Adams found the end zone 14 times in as many regular-season outings. In fact, two of those scores came in the first half of his team’s clash with Dave Canales’s club in Week 13 at Charlotte, a 31-28 Carolina victory."

While Adams would be a great addition, it doesn't align with the Panthers' current timeline or the specific attributes they want. If Morgan were to make a move for a wide receiver on the trade market, they would've had to be a younger pass-catcher with a higher ceiling and provide a skill set the team does not have at this time.

Carolina may see Adams again next season, especially if they are to make the postseason once again. There was a time he could've been a Panther in 2014 instead of Kelvin Benjamin. The past is the best, and the present is now; Morgan is moving forward with their current approach, with or without the future Pro Football Hall of Fame pass-catcher.