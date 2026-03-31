5 prospects worth watching if the Panthers explore a first-round trade back

The Carolina Panthers head into the 2026 NFL Draft with the No. 19 overall choice, sitting comfortably in a place where they can take the best player available thanks to a terrific free agency approach that garners flexibility in the selection process.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales noted this in a roundtable interview with reporters at the annual league meetings, stating that they would like to be in the position to take "BPA" once again.

"I don't really believe in drafting for depth or doing things like that. It's like, who can impact our team at that level? It could be a wideout. It could be a tight end. Could be a safety. There's a couple of dynamic safeties that could free us up. The pass-rush class, we've got to still kind of see where they are at the top. Where do we think the top guys are going?"

However, depending on how the board falls for the Panthers, trading back in the first round may not be a terrible idea. Who would be the prospects they could target, though? Let's look at a list of some prospects to monitor.

Potential Carolina Panthers draft targets with a first-round trade down

CJ Allen - LB, Georgia Bulldogs

There are varying opinions around CJ Allen as a prospect. There are legitimate concerns that could cause some hesitation about the value of taking him at No. 19. However, if a trade back were to occur with the Georgia product still on the board, he could be a favorite within the front office, particularly with general manager Dan Morgan.

Allen has an excellent downhill burst, allowing him to reach the ball carrier quickly. He also offers some serious pop behind his shoulder pads to make stops at or behind the line of scrimmage.

However, he must improve his eye discipline as a run defender and when dropping into shell coverage. Even with these weaknesses, Allen should be a serious target in a trade-back scenario.

Omar Cooper Jr. - WR, Indiana Hoosiers

Omar Cooper Jr. is a prospect that many have come to love as a potential top-32 selection. He fits the bill for what the Panthers are missing out of the slot: a dynamic playmaker who plays with excellent balance in space, burst to split the difference, and the route running to win on all three levels of the field.

Taking him at No. 19 is a bit high for some. Still, he would remain a great option moving back down the draft order.

His ball skills and concentration skills when attacking the catch point are impressive. The fit between the Panthers and Cooper makes so much sense for what they lack at the position so far.

Malachi Lawrence - EDGE, UCF Knights

Malachi Lawrence is a fascinating riser during the pre-draft process, with outstanding performances at Shrine Bowl practices and during his athletic testing at the NFL Scouting Combine. He was seventh amongst all Power 4 edge rushers in pass rush win rate in true pass sets at 34.7 percent, as the tape showcased an impressive prospect overall.

While the plan of attack is still coming together, along with better discipline in run defense, Lawrence may have the best pass-rush bag of anyone in the class. He doesn't have good bend, but he corners well and gets off the snap with furious intent and explosiveness.

Edge rusher is not Carolina's biggest need, but Lawrence would supersede that quickly.

Peter Woods - DL, Clemson Tigers

Peter Woods has had an underwhelming draft cycle compared to expectations going into the pre-selection process. The tape was inconsistent last season, and the testing numbers didn't help to relieve those concerns. Yet, some believe he is best served in an attacking interior defensive lineman role.

The former five-star high school recruit played out of position for the past two campaigns, never truly unlocking the ample potential he possesses in his frame. The movement skills are rare for a player of Woods' size. The disruption aspect of his game provides plenty of intrigue. This is where the Clemson prospect can best work at generating off-guard pressure while creating penetration in the run game.

The Panthers lack this aspect along their defensive front. He would be a welcome addition alongside Brown, becoming the first Tiger to be drafted by the franchise.

Avieon Terrell - CB, Clemson Tigers

Clemson defenders have not had a great pre-draft process. Avieon Terrell took another bump at a private workout in front of NFL teams after his hamstring problem flared up again. That could come in favor of the Panthers, who could still land him in a trade back from No. 19.

Terrell likely wouldn't start at outside cornerback with Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. manning the perimeter. Even so, he would be a terrific nickel defender, something the Panthers have lacked in recent years.

The younger brother of Atlanta Falcons defender A.J. Terrell has excellent footwork and transition skills, paired with explosiveness downhill to attack the run game as a support defender. He also showcases quality ball skills, man instincts, and play recognition in shell drops.

Terrell would also be a great insurance policy, should Jackson enter free agency in 2027.