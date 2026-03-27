Panthers' journey from dysfunction to belief is being driven by one word

When Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper first led the organization in 2018, there was a sense of hope and potential for great success, as Cam Newton played at a high level through the first half of the season. Then, it all fell apart.

Multiple changes at quarterback, head coach, and general manager took place. This led to dysfunction, misalignment, and very little reason for encouragement.

Tepper finally cleaned house in 2024, hiring head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan. The billionaire later added salary-cap guru and executive vice president of football operations Brandt Tilis from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Together, they formed a qualifying structure that has helped the Panthers grow from the bottom to their first postseason appearance since 2017 and the first NFC South title in a decade.

Carolina Panthers' clear alignment has completely changed the way they're perceived

One word that has defined the organization for the past three offseasons is alignment. It has put the Panthers on the right track, as Tilis explained. It has been a long time since the franchise has had a strong foundation from the coaching staff to ownership, as far back as Jerry Richardson, John Fox, and Marty Hurney.

Tilis made a point of where the Panthers are in their construction stage. As they continue to build the foundation of the roster and win more games, the team finds itself at an important crossroads, allowing for an increased level of aggression as free agents begin to gain interest in what Carolina has been building for the past two seasons.

"I look at the team building process in three stages—it's building, contending, and sustaining. And I think of it like climbing up a mountain. I think right now, we're somewhere between building and contending, and we can see where it all plays out."

The team's goal is to fall between contending and sustaining. This means they hope to retain more talent by building the roster through the draft and spending less aggressively in free agency than they have for the past three offseasons.

As they continue to build the roster, Tilis noted that he, Morgan, and Canales don't always agree on certain approaches. However, what always makes for a successful franchise is that everyone aligns in the end. Even if there are some thoughts of skepticism, it is about building a winner right away in their eyes.

"When we get into those conversations, Dave, Dan, and I, we don't always agree, but the trust is critical so that when we come out of the discussion, we're all aligned, we're all on the same page, and we fully support each other in the decision that we're making. And we do believe that whatever we do is in the best interest of the organization, even if it's something that one of us wasn't necessarily in favor of walking into the room."

What is notable is that this is a normal aspect of how winning teams approach roster construction and team building overall. Having alignment, even if one or two people disagree, allows for a clear vision for the ultimate goal: winning a Super Bowl. The Panthers understand that they may not be there quite yet, but they are getting closer.

At this rate, the Panthers would win 11 games next season and 14 the next. They could even win it all in 2026 if the right things fall into place for the franchise. This would be quite the upset considering the two favorites to win Super Bowl LXI are in the same conference.

Tilis is a future general manager for an NFL franchise. The Panthers probably understand this, considering the interest he's already generated. He is a massive piece for how the team has been able to grow and improve. Now comes the wait for training camp and the start of the regular season in six months to put all of this together.