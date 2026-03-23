Panthers' $120 million decision is dividing opinions but the upside is undeniable

The Carolina Panthers have quickly gone from an NFL laughingstock to exciting potential in one year. After numerous misses by owner David Tepper, he finally landed on a head coach and general manager tandem in Dave Canales and Dan Morgan, who have brought much-needed stability and progression to the franchise.

In free agency, Morgan went on the attack and signed the top free agents at three positions of need. Devin Lloyd is the best linebacker the Panthers have had on their roster since Luke Kuechly retired, while blindside protector Rasheed Walker got the definition of a prove-it deal as the depth was added across the board.

However, one of the big-three free-agent signees for Carolina has been highly debated for his contract, recent play, injury history, and career production. Some have questioned his value, while others continue to praise the move.

Carolina Panthers get glowing review for massive free-agent gamble on Jaelan Phillips

The Panthers signed former Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Jaelan Phillips to a four-year, $120 million contract, the largest of any deal made in free agency so far. Ben Strauss of Clutch Points wrote a glowing review of the acquisition, which only raised excitement about what is to come.

The grade? An A+. Strauss called the Panthers' signing a "big bet," after signing him to a $30 million per year deal as one of the highest-paid edge rushers in the NFL. But one that could pay off handsomely.

"Carolina inked Phillips to a four-year contract worth $120 million, immediately paying him like a top edge rusher. The Panthers made a big bet that Phillips will be worth every penny. Phillips has been trapped in Miami much of his NFL career, which makes it tough to judge his talent. He did manage eight-and-a-half sacks during his rookie season. The Panthers will want him to exceed that production in 2026."

Strauss acknowledged that with this move, the Panthers have now fully rounded out all three levels of their defense with high-end talent, with defensive tackle Derrick Brown, cornerback Jaycee Horn, Lloyd, and now Phillips. The analyst thought this was an ascending team with potential to be an NFC superpower by the end of the regular season.

"Carolina now has a well-rounded defense with great talent at every level. There's reason to believe that Phillips can reach his full potential with an ascending team like the Panthers. The grade here gets a bump for aggressiveness and adding a high-upside player at a premium position. If this signing hits, the Panthers could become NFC superpowers."

It's hard not to be excited about the Panthers ahead of the NFL Draft. This is the most aggressive we have ever seen a general manager outside of Scott Fitterer's trade-up to No. 1 overall to select quarterback Bryce Young. While Carolina is on the right path, they are still a franchise that needs the brakes a little pumped.

Carolina has improved its win total by three each of the past three seasons. Being a conference superpower shouldn't be on the cards just yet, until after the results of this year's draft and how the first couple of months of the regular season play out.

Still, significant improvements have already been made to the roster. It could be as soon as this year that the Panthers put themselves back on the map as a legitimate long-term contender in the NFC.

As for Phillips, the conversation will rage on during the offseason on the potential pitfalls of the deal, the player himself, and the lack of elite production.

However, the tape suggests that this is a disruptor and a terrific fit for the Panthers' defense in 2026 and beyond.