Dave Canales can prove he belongs among the NFL’s true QB whisperers

In Sports Illustrated's annual ranking of all 32 backup quarterbacks, Carolina Panthers' free-agent signing Kenny Pickett landed at No. 24. And considering his career numbers of 16 touchdowns, 16 interceptions, and no season with more than 2,500 passing yards, it's hard to argue with the ranking.

But for the Panthers, the story is more about what his arrival says about head coach Dave Canales and the growing reputation he has built as one of football's premier quarterback developers.

Before arriving in Carolina, Canales helped resurrect Geno Smith's career with the Seattle Seahawks. The veteran went from an afterthought to a Pro Bowler and AP Comeback Player of the Year while working with the coach.

Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales' QB reputation will be put to the ultimate test

He then spent a season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, helping Baker Mayfield produce the best football of his career and reestablish himself as a franchise quarterback. More recently, Bryce Young's transformation has become one of the NFL's most impressive recent success stories.

Now, he's attempting to complete another turnaround in Carolina.

Pickett isn't viewed as a future franchise quarterback. He is now on his fifth team since being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022. The league has largely decided what he is. That's why this situation is so interesting.

When asked why he signed with Carolina, Pickett’s answer was straightforward:

"No. 1, I think it was coach Canales and the track record he has with quarterbacks at all the places he's been. You know over his career, I've watched a lot of tape. I've seen him at different places and really like what he does."

The belief is clearly there on Pickett's side. The question is whether Canales can deliver another breakthrough.

To be clear, nobody is suggesting Pickett is suddenly going to become a Pro Bowl quarterback. The Panthers don't need that. In fact, they hope they never need him to play meaningful snaps at all.

Young's growth remains the headline. It always will be. The Panthers' future depends on whether their No. 1 overall pick in 2023 can continue evolving into a long-term answer at the position. Yet Pickett's presence may provide an unexpected measuring stick for Carolina's head coach.

Pickett arrived in Charlotte carrying one of the league's lowest backup quarterback rankings and a reputation that has steadily declined over the last four years.

If that changes under Canales, it could become the latest piece of evidence that the Panthers' head coach has become one of the NFL's true quarterback whisperers.