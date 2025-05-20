Dave Canales demands Panthers attack every game with same fire in 2025

Dave Canales started to see some returns from his Carolina Panthers squad over the second half of 2024. The head coach remained steadfast in his beliefs and got a positive response from the players. Now, it's about ensuring this becomes the start of a prosperous new era.

And the message is clear this time around.

Canales wants his players to take things one challenge at a time. Every contest on the 2025 schedule has the same significance. Whether it's the Week 1 opener at the Jacksonville Jaguars or their two games in three weeks against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, approaching them with the same mindset is the only way Carolina is going to drag itself from obscurity to respectability.

Dave Canales wants Carolina Panthers to approach every challenge with the same mindset

Just be in the moment, fight for each other, and everything should fall into place.

"My message to the team—which is gonna be consistent—is like no game is bigger than the other one, and if we can make them all big games, they all matter. This is all going to create our team. These are all the best opportunities that we have as a team and then individually as players; this is the best game you have; this is the greatest practice that you have. I'm talking about the preseason games that way and the opportunity to figure out who's going to make our team, who are the guys that are going to emerge and make plays for us that we can count on. So, hopefully, I can create high stakes for all the games." Dave Canales via Panthers.com

Canales isn't one to go away from his teachings when times get tough. He remained a beacon of positivity as the Panthers struggled to make any inroads to begin his tenure. He was confident things would work themselves out. Despite having a historically bad defense, they were much more competitive down the stretch.

This cannot become fleeting. Canales is keeping his foot on the gas and is expecting the same from his players. Improvements have been made to most position groups. A couple of problem areas could hold them back, but this is a close-knit group who'll ensure complacency doesn't become an issue.

The Panthers have achieved nothing yet. They have stability and some momentum, but that'll count for nothing if they cannot continue on this upward trajectory. Canales will take things step by step, game by game. And hopefully, he'll get a little bit of luck along the way.

Carolina has a shot to gain a winning record in 2025 if everything goes according to plan. That would be the biggest sign yet that Canales is the right man for the job.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis