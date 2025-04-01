Dave Canales drops not-so-subtle hint over Carolina Panthers' draft plans

It didn't take a genius to figure out what the Carolina Panthers' biggest priority was going to be this offseason. Watching their humiliating defensive contribution throughout the 2024 campaign meant Dan Morgan had to solve these complex issues as a matter of urgency.

Morgan was aggressive in free agency to find players he believes can make an immediate impact. There's a growing sense he'll also use his early capital on some explosive defenders during the 2025 NFL Draft.

That doesn't do much for the supporting cast around quarterback Bryce Young. Even so, having a more competitive defense makes things more balanced and could give the offense a fighting chance of being competitive when the 2025 season arrives.

There was no other option. It places additional pressure on young offensive players like Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, and Ja'Tavion Sanders to enhance their respective contributions, but those in power are confident they can thrive with another offseason to hone their respective crafts. Not every pick will be used on defense, but all signs point to this being the direction in the first and potentially second rounds.

Dave Canales acknowledges the need to fix Carolina Panthers' defense this offseason

Dave Canales did nothing to quash these rumors during a conversation with Kay Adams for the Up and Adams Show. The head coach revealed that conversations are ongoing and finding the right fit is key. He also acknowledged that Carolina had to focus on defense above all else after Ejiro Evero's unit put together a historically bad campaign last time around.

"When you have an opportunity to pick in the top ten, we're doing all the work to make sure we identify the best available player. We've had some great conversations about some offensive playmakers in this class, some defensive playmakers. We've come away from it saying, 'Look, we are going to get a great player. Let's make sure we have the right guy, the right fit. Somebody we want to be a Panther for a long time.' We have to address the needs on defense. We're 32nd in the NFL on defense, and that's something where our focus has gone to make sure we can play good, balanced complimentary football." Dave Canales

Offensive minded @Panthers head coach Dave Canales on their 8th overall pick. pic.twitter.com/uSGqqe4cWS — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) March 31, 2025

That won't please some fans, who believe the Panthers need to draft someone like Tyler Warren, Matthew Golden, or Tetairoa McMillan to help Young during a crucial Year 3 of his professional career. But prioritizing the defense is a necessity based on how things unfolded last season.

Carolina conceded the most single-season points in NFL history. They were ranked No. 30 in sacks per game and gave up more than 3,000 rushing yards at 179.8 per contest. It was a complete embarrassment from start to finish, but those in power didn't believe Evero's contentious 3-4 base scheme was the problem.

Enhancing the personnel means they'll find out for sure. If Evero cannot raise performance levels or the new arrivals don't meet expectations, the Panthers can kiss their chances of potentially entering the NFC South championship picture goodbye.

It's a high-stakes situation. Nothing has been confirmed officially, but it's not hard to read between the lines.

The Panthers' first-round pick will be a defender. Which one remains to be seen.

