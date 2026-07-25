Dave Canales fuels hope that Panthers' missing piece was there all along

Much has been made about the Carolina Panthers' lack of urgency regarding tight end reinforcements this offseason. But what if the answer is already on the roster?

Dave Canales raised optimism around this notion by lavishing praise on second-year breakout hopeful Mitchell Evans after Day 2 of training camp practice. The head coach highlighted how comfortable the Notre Dame product looks compared to last season, which is coming across in no uncertain terms in his strong performance levels.

There is a long way to go, but this cannot be seen as anything other than a positive development.

"A lot of confidence right now with Mitch. He looks really smooth. He looks like he's been working on his route craft and watching him in routes on air, watching him in our 7-on-7 periods, he's really moving with a lot of confidence, and you can also see the understanding of the concepts. When a guy looks comfortable, he knows what's happening."

Carolina Panthers need more from Mitchell Evans in Year 2, and he's answering the call

The Panthers saw something in Evans that others didn't during the 2025 NFL Draft, taking him at No. 163 overall. There were brief moments of promise as a rookie, both as a pass-catcher and from a blocking standpoint. But if he wanted to establish himself as a core part of the team's plans, much more was required.

So far, so good on that front.

Canales' comment about the comfort level is important. Evans has benefited greatly from his rookie experiences, and he's finding the right balance to become a well-rounded force at the tight end position. The Panthers haven't had that since Greg Olsen left town, and although asking the 2025 fifth-rounder to reach similar heights is unrealistic, any improvements will help the offense grow.

It's a strong start from Evans, but no more than that.

The Panthers will find out more about his development when the pads go on. Giving him a few targets in the preseason would also be wise. But if things continue to move forward positively, this could be Carolina's TE1 for its regular-season opener against the Chicago Bears.

Tommy Tremble and Ja'Tavion Sanders will have something to say about that, but they have their own points to prove. Evans represents legitimate long-term hope for the future, and it could be precisely why the Panthers stood pat with no urgency whatsoever to shake things up at tight end.

Comments like this from Canales will be a massive confidence boost. Hopefully, for the Panthers' sake, Evans can use this as a springboard to bigger and better things.

And if that happens, the Panthers will have found their answer without even looking.