Panthers may be sitting on the one answer Bryce Young has waited for

The days of the Carolina Panthers having a premier tight end feel like old lore from the good 'ole days.

For much of the 2010s, the Panthers had one of the best tight ends in football, Greg Olsen. He was the glue to the offense and quarterback Cam Newton's favorite target in the passing game. In 2018, former general manager Marty Hurney selected Ian Thomas in the fourth round in hopes of being the Pro Bowler's successor.

Olsen left, and the Panthers never saw an ounce of legitimate production from Thomas. They were left in purgatory at tight end and remain so to this day.

However, after selecting two tight ends in two of the last three drafts, including Mitchell Evans, Carolina may be closer to exiting this mediocrity.

Carolina Panthers could see significant growth from Mitchell Evans in Year 2

A fifth-round selection from Notre Dame, Evans flashed at times throughout his rookie year. At times last season, he was the best of the trio, which features veteran Tommy Tremble and third-year player Ja'Tavion Sanders, who was part of general manager Dan Morgan's first draft.

Evans was always a reliable target for quarterback Bryce Young, made effective blocks when the run game changed to lean on the power play of Rico Dowdle, and effectively became the de facto quarterback sneak player that the Panthers utilized once or twice.

There are still reservations about the Panthers' tight end room, including Evans. No one has been able to separate themselves as "the guy" at the position. If one does emerge, it could open up so much for Carolina's passing game and Young's development in 2026.

The Panthers may have whiffed at not attacking the tight end room this offseason. Still, there is a sense of admiration and trust in this group. It's also a reason for fans to place some confidence in these players.

Head coach Dave Canales, offensive coordinator Brad Idzik, and tight ends coach Pat McPherson want to see what they have. That's a fair stance to have through the eyes of the coaching staff, and Evans feels like the player who could emerge on top by season's end.

Evans has good hands, is an effective red-zone target, a good blocker, and offers sound technique across the board, despite not having elite athleticism. While he may have the potential to be a high-end No. 2 tight end on most NFL rosters, he has the opportunity to be TE1 in Carolina.

If that were to happen, the youth movement would be in full effect for Carolina, especially if the wide receivers continue to skyrocket, Young continues to improve, and the run game gets a hopeful boost from the return of Jonathon Brooks.