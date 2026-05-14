Panthers are trusting one unproven room that still hasn’t earned it

The Carolina Panthers had one of the NFL's best tight ends during their golden era. But nobody has come close to matching Greg Olsen's accomplishments ever since.

Since Olsen left for the Seattle Seahawks in 2020, there has never been a sure-fire tight end to lean on at the position. Even as the 2026 Panthers look to make a splash, they still lack a go-to talent at tight end.

Head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan have faith in the group, but is this justified?

Carolina Panthers' faith in current tight end dynamic cannot be blind

Two of the top three tight ends on the Panthers roster were drafted by Morgan. Ja'Tavion Sanders and Mitchell Evans were both Day 3 draft picks. Tommy Tremble, on the other hand, is entering his sixth season with the team and is in the final year of his current contract.

At one point or another, all three tight ends have showcased flashes of potential to be reliable options for quarterback Bryce Young. Big plays have been made by this trio in the last two seasons under Canales and offensive coordinator Brad Idzik, who now takes over play-calling duties.

Tight end is one of the hardest positions to develop when transitioning from college to the NFL. Sanders and Evans had the rookie moments they would like to have back. Injuries have limited Tremble's opportunities, but he played every game in 2025.

From the Panthers' perspective, it is understandable that they feel encouraged with the current dynamic. There's certainly talent there with no disputes necessary. Canales and his staff have been adamant about becoming a developmental one as they build the roster from the ground up.

All of this in mind, it is hard to ignore the inconsistencies at the position, especially in the passing game. Young still lacks a true seam threat and a middle-of-the-field target, which would allow the rest of the offense to thrive.

There is a notion that Canales doesn't like using his tight ends in the passing game, and I don't believe that is true. According to Next Gen Stats, Tremble ran the fourth-most routes on offense last year, and Sanders ran the sixth-most despite playing in just 12 games.

This matches the tape. Simply put, players at the position are struggling to get open consistently, whether down the seam or on intermediate targets.

It was surprising to see the Panthers not address the position in free agency or the draft. They also didn't seem to make a hard enough push for David Njoku, who signed with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Skepticism toward this group of tight ends is warranted. What have they proven in the last two seasons to justify not addressing the position with a true long-term option?

I appreciate the approach that Canales' staff and Morgan have toward the room and aren't giving up on the players, but there comes a point where it becomes a liability if the required strides aren't taken.

The Panthers cannot afford that, given Young is entering a must-prove campaign with a contract extension on the line. He could overcome it, but until these tight ends prove their worth, the doubts are fair.