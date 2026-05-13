Panthers move nobody is talking about could be their biggest offseason win

The Carolina Panthers have been trending up since the start of the offseason with key moves on the coaching staff and roster. It has been a slower process for some, but the team has put itself in a position where they believe contention is possible.

Over the past two seasons, the Panthers front office has focused on building the team's foundation, raising its floor, and stabilizing the roster with high-ceiling players to create competition. This offseason has been no different for general manager Dan Morgan, but the moves are bolder, bigger, and potentially lasting.

Many of Carolina's additions have been well-received. However, the re-signing of one top-10 pick brings intrigue as one of the more underappreciated moves this offseason.

Isaiah Simmons could be one of Carolina Panthers' key offseason moves

Late last season, the Panthers signed Isaiah Simmons to their safety room amid concerns about injuries and depth in the final stages of the season. The Clemson product became a valuable player on special teams, and he even blocked a punt in the wild-card playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams, positioning the offense for a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter.

There was a time when Simmons and Derrick Brown were debated for the No. 7 overall choice in the 2020 NFL Draft. The latter was a supreme athlete with rare versatility but ultimately a tweener who couldn't find his true position. The defensive lineman has been the better choice by a clear margin, becoming one of the best in the league.

Now, the Panthers are giving the former Tigers star another shot. Re-signing Simmons allows Carolina to let him not only compete for a spot on the roster but also work from one specific position.

I have always felt that safety was his best-suited position. The athleticism, rare size, and ball skills for his size made too much sense to transition to linebacker, and Simmons never seemed to fit at the second level. Now, he could become a unique piece of the Panthers defense.

Realistically, Simmons is competing for a spot on the 53-man roster this summer. The best-case scenario provides him a chance for legitimate playing time in a single-high role where he can use his range and athleticism to his advantage. If it works out, he instantly becomes one of the most valuable re-signings made by Morgan.