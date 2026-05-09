ESPN's grave Panthers concern turns Jonathon Brooks into their biggest wild card

Team-building in the NFL is a complicated process that involves various factors in how a team can construct itself, including the salary cap, draft picks, scheme fit, culture fit, and more.

The Carolina Panthers aren't immune to this. Under general manager Dan Morgan, they have built their roster through unique challenges and the talent presented in the first place.

Every team can attempt to fill all of its needs on the roster, but that is simply unrealistic. Teams need money left over to sign draft classes and free agents during the season in case of injuries or depth issues. Some may even value rollover cap space for the following offseason.

The same can be said for the Panthers.

Carolina Panthers running back position must improve, but Jonathon Brooks holds the key

There are still needs that Morgan wasn't able to fill in free agency or the NFL Draft. Some of those positions come to mind, but one stands out for one respected analyst that no one has thought much about.

Aaron Schatz of ESPN gave his opinion on the biggest hole for Carolina following the draft. Instead of tight end, linebacker, or nickel cornerback, he lists running back as the team's most important need, citing the departure of Rico Dowdle, Chuba Hubbard's worst season since 2022, Jonathon Brooks' consecutive ACL injuries, and the overall depth.

"The Panthers let Rico Dowdle leave in free agency and are planning to start Chuba Hubbard, who was excellent in 2024 but last year had the lowest avoided tackle rate among backs with at least 100 carries, according to FTN charting. The top back behind Hubbard is Jonathon Brooks, who tore an ACL in 2023 and 2024 and has just nine carries over his first two NFL seasons.

"Trevor Etienne had 94 yards on 20 carries in 2025, while veteran AJ Dillon barely saw the field for the Eagles. Carolina ranked ninth in run offense DVOA for the first half of the season, but only 22nd from Week 10 onward."

These are fair observations of the Panthers' running back room. However, with all due respect, some context is lacking.

Dowdle's production dipped in the second half of the season. Nagging soft-tissue injuries hampered his explosiveness, suggesting he never experienced a workload that significant in his career. The Panthers basically ran him into the ground, and he was never seen as a long-term option at the position. He was more of a filler with Brooks sidelined once more.

Hubbard was also dealing with injuries, including a calf problem that limited his explosiveness over the early stages of 2025. The offensive line dealt with health issues for much of the campaign, and the decline in run-game production is a near-direct result of its slight regression.

Running back was a position that was a clean-cut situation this offseason. Is there a risk here with Hubbard and Brooks? Of course, and it is something to monitor throughout the season. However, it shouldn't be viewed as a bigger need than tight end or linebacker.

I would replace running back with tight end as the biggest hole entering the summer. I get that head coach Dave Canales and offensive coordinator Brad Idzik don't use the position much in the passing game, but the group does not get open consistently. That means Bryce Young lacks a security blanket.

Mitchell Evans, Tommy Tremble, and Ja'Tavion Sanders must step up, or the Panthers will look for a stopgap, effective starter who can get open and provide value as a blocker.