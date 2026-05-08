Panthers' fan favorite cannot ignore what is creeping behind him in Carolina

Homegrown talents are a common reality in the NFL. They have worked to develop into great players for their respective organizations and are paid handsomely as fan favorites and impact individuals on the roster. The Carolina Panthers have a handful of those occupying important positions on the depth chart.

One player in particular is running back Chuba Hubbard. The running back enters his sixth season in Carolina and is coming off his worst campaign since 2022. Just two seasons ago, he earned a three-year extension to remain with the franchise after a breakout.

Now, after being benched midway through the season in favor of the hot hand, Rico Dowdle, questions remain about Hubbard's viability as a legitimate starter. With a lurking and healthy Jonathon Brooks behind him, this season becomes his most pivotal yet.

Chuba Hubbard faces a fight to be Carolina Panthers' top dog in the RB room

Hubbard has been a focal point of the Panthers' offense over the past few seasons, though he was once considered a training camp cut candidate. The Oklahoma State product overcame adversity to become the identity of this new era of the franchise, as they looked to move from a laughingstock into a respected organization.

Hubbard embodies the words Keep Pounding, which have echoed for many years at Bank of America Stadium. However, he was challenged last season after his 1,195 rushing yards in 2024.

Dowdle found himself thrust into stardom with monster 230-plus yard performances that put the Panthers on track for their first postseason appearance in eight years. Hubbard became the No. 2 running back on the depth chart thanks to a nagging calf injury that affected him for much of the season's first half.

Some believe that Hubbard is vulnerable to being cut or traded, but it would make no sense for the Panthers to do so, even now. It wouldn't make financial sense, nor would it help the team. He remains a cultural cornerstone of the organization that, believe it or not, is valuable to the franchise's success.

I'm not saying Hubbard is this elite tailback who the team can lean on at any time. If Brooks were to showcase his dynamic abilities and remain healthy, he has a shot to overtake the veteran. Even then, the 2021 fourth-round pick's physical running skill set is valuable, too.

I also don't believe this is a talent in decline, but more a casualty of the Panthers regression along the offensive line last year. In 2024, Hubbard's yards before contact per attempt dropped from 2.6 to 2.0. His broken tackles went from 14 to 1.0, and yards before contact dropped drastically from 656 to 269.

When healthy, this offensive line, with new additions from the NFL Draft, could create more lanes and opportunities for Hubbard to work behind. However, he must prove it on the field.

This is a what have you done for me lately league. Simply put, Hubbard didn't produce despite several factors working against him.

A strong 2026 season gives Hubbard at least another season in Charlotte, but he must earn it with young talents creeping in the background.