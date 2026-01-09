Chuba Hubbard echoed every Panthers fan's thoughts about massive injury return

When Pro Bowl offensive lineman Robert Hunt tore his bicep in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals, most fans thought that would be the last they would see of him during the 2025 campaign. However, the Carolina Panthers' playoff participation has significantly altered the landscape.

Now, he's set to make his return. And there is nobody happier about that than running back Chuba Hubbard.

Hunt got back to practice before Week 17 against the Seattle Seahawks. It was always going to be a gradual process, and the final two regular-season games of 2025 came a little too soon. But with the Panthers making the knockout rounds after the Atlanta Falcons did them a huge favor, it provided the stud right guard with the extra time needed to get involved.

Chuba Hubbard confirms what Carolina Panthers fans always thought about Robert Hunt

Head coach Dave Canales is very optimistic that Hunt will play and start against the Los Angeles Rams, despite being listed as questionable. That is going to be the biggest morale boost imaginable, and Hubbard perfectly states what the Louisiana product means to the franchise — both on and off the field — before his triumphant return.

"One thing about Rob [Hunt] is just his energy and juice that's kind of contagious. He loves the game. He gives it his all. So those are the guys you want on your team." Chuba Hubbard via ESPN

This sentiment is evident across the locker room. Hunt is a larger-than-life figure. The Panthers thought he could be an elite difference-maker, giving him a five-year, $100 million contract in 2024 free agency. He instantly transformed the team's offensive line interior alongside Damien Lewis. His passionate approach and never-say-die mindset also rubbed off positively on his teammates.

It's the sort of ruthless, controlled aggression the Panthers were sorely lacking under previous regimes. Acquiring Hunt was a major statement of intent for this ambitious project. Getting him into the starting lineup for the playoffs is precisely that, too.

Of course, it'll probably take time for Hunt to shake off some rust. He's had some contact in practice, but it won't compare to what the Rams' vaunted defensive front is going to throw at him. How he responds will be crucial. Even so, confidence is high that the 2020 second-round pick can pick up where he left off and make a lasting contribution.

Regardless of how it goes, Hunt won't be backing down an inch. His teammates would be wise to follow his lead in pursuit of a playoff upset that would shake the NFL to its foundations.