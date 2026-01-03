Ian Rapoport just said what Panthers fans were hoping about Robert Hunt

The Carolina Panthers need everyone fit and firing on all cylinders during their potential do-or-die NFC South championship clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 18. Unfortunately, the game has come too soon for one of their franchise cornerstones.

There was an enormous sense of anticipation when stud right guard Robert Hunt had his 21-day practice window opened. Most fans thought last weekend's clash against the Seattle Seahawks was an unrealistic objective. However, they were far more hopeful this week after the Panthers listed him as questionable.

That confidence was quashed by head coach Dave Canales during his media appearance before the contest. He didn't seem particularly encouraged about the prospect of Hunt taking his place back in the lineup. As it turned out, he was right.

Carolina Panthers could get Robert Hunt back for the playoffs, but they have to get there first

The Panthers opted not to activate Hunt onto the roster. This is a blow to the team's hopes, but they've gotten this far without the Pro Bowler. He tore his bicep in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals, and even though his presence would have given everyone a significant morale boost at the perfect time, coping mechanisms had been put in place long ago.

Although disappointing for both the Panthers and the player, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Hunt could return for the wild-card playoff round if the Panthers advance. Getting there is not guaranteed, but should Carolina make the knockout rounds for the first time since 2017, that should provide the former Louisiana standout with the extra motivation needed to get a lot closer.

Austin Corbett will continue at the right guard spot in Hunt's absence. He's a solid pro who's been in plenty of big moments during his career. His experience and leadership will be sorely needed, especially with the Buccaneers getting first-round defensive lineman Calijah Kancey back from a lengthy lay-off.

It's not the momentum boost Carolina was hoping for before such a high-stakes game. However, if people are still seeking ways to get into the right mindset with everything on the line, they are in the wrong profession.

As for Hunt? He'll be hoping his teammates can give him an extra week of practice and recovery before the franchise embarks on a critical offseason. A lot can still go wrong for the Panthers, but destiny is in their hands.

Shifting the balance of power in the NFC South without the benefit of arguably their most accomplished offensive lineman would be another striking blow.