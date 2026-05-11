Panthers may have a high-risk pivot after David Njoku comes off the market

The Carolina Panthers are holding steadfast at the tight end position despite years of limited production.

After not adding to the position in the initial waves of free agency or the 2026 NFL Draft, Dan Morgan and Dave Canales are seemingly happy with the current group. This was further confirmed when David Njoku signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers worth up to $8 million.

Despite internal confidence in the group, it’s fair to say that it doesn’t extend to the fan base. Since Greg Olsen left in 2020, the Panthers' tight end room has performed abjectly. In the 2019 season, Olsen had 597 yards receiving. No Carolina tight end has topped 500 receiving yards since.

Carolina Panthers should consider Darren Waller gamble, but they probably won't

The 342 receiving yards by Ja’Tavion Sanders in 2024 are the most by a Panthers tight end in that time span, further underlying the Panthers' need to find a true TE1. Njoku would have been that for Bryce Young as he enters a crucial Year 4.

With Njoku now off the market, the remaining TE1 options are slim pickings. Zach Ertz certainly fits that mold, but the player is approaching 36 and coming off a gruesome torn ACL.

Jonnu Smith is another possible name. But after a career year for the Miami Dolphins in 2024, the former FIU star had a real down campaign for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025, with just 222 yards receiving.

There is one wild-card. And it's the definition of high-risk, high-reward.

In the first half of the Panthers' win over the Miami Dolphins, Ejiro Evero’s defense had no answer to Darren Waller, who hauled in all five of his targets for 78 receiving yards and a score. A big reason for Carolina's second-half resurgence was the fact that, strangely, the AFC East club failed to target Waller once.

Despite starting just three games in 2025, Waller ended the season with 283 yards and six touchdowns, which was more scores than all the Panthers' top tight ends combined and more yards than Tommy Tremble had to lead the group.

Injuries will be a concern for the player. Waller appeared in only nine games last season and was placed on injured reserve twice. First with a pectoral injury, missing six weeks, then season-ending IR with a groin issue.

If healthy, the veteran pass catcher could turn into a real weapon for Young, especially in the red zone. The deal will also likely be a cheap one for the Panthers, with Spotrac predicting his market value at just $3.2 million.

While Morgan has repeatedly said the Panthers are happy with the tight end group, the lack of production over the past half-decade shows that improvements are needed at the position. Bringing in a veteran like Waller on a cheap one-year deal could help elevate the offense with Brad Idzik taking over play-calling duties.

However, ignoring the red flags might be difficult as well.