Dave Canales just dropped the Bryce Young update Panthers fans craved

Bryce Young didn't feature for the Carolina Panthers in Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills. The quarterback is currently working his way through a high ankle sprain, and his presence under center was sorely missed.

The Panthers installed veteran backup Andy Dalton as the starter. He endured a torrid afternoon at the office, which only heightens the need to ramp up Young's recovery heading into a challenging road trip to the Green Bay Packers.

Rushing Young into the lineup before the complication is fully healed represents a risk. Ankle problems have a habit of flaring up again if it isn't strong enough. There are supports you can wear, but if it happens again, the damage is typically much more severe.

Carolina Panthers plan to get Bryce Young back at practice this week

It'll be a step-by-step process for the Panthers and Young. The end goal is to have him suit up at Lambeau Field versus a formidable Packers defensive front spearheaded by All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons. And Dave Canales all but confirmed that the former Alabama standout has come through the first stage of this process unscathed.

The head coach confirmed that Young had a solid running session on Monday as part of his return-to-play program. If the Heisman Trophy winner responds well to additional treatment, the Panthers plan to get him on the practice field on Wednesday.

Dave Canales says that Bryce Young "had a good day of running" today in return-to-play. The goal is to have him practicing on Wednesday. #Panthers — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) October 27, 2025

This is precisely what Panthers fans wanted to hear. Young's had his critics since he became the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, but Carolina's defeat to the Bills proved just how integral he is to the team's ability to win.

In particular, Young's ascending qualities when it comes to creating plays out of structure. Dalton's limitations were glaring in this area, which isn't surprising at this late stage of his playing career. The Mater Dei High School graduate makes everything more assured, and the rhythm is much smoother.

Fans will be anxiously awaiting positive developments. Young seems to have passed all the tests so far, but much will depend on how he reacts when things get a little more intense. That will ultimately determine his fate, but the Panthers' complications would be glaring if they were forced to put Dalton in the line of fire against the Packers.

Canales wants Young to return; that much is painfully obvious. The Panthers cannot afford to lose much more momentum, especially against a fierce opponent. It'll still be a tall order, but their aspirations increase enormously if he's back in the proverbial saddle.