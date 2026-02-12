Dave Canales just got saddled with a dubious take Panthers fans will shred

Dave Canales was the right man to spearhead the Carolina Panthers' renaissance. His innovative coaching ideas and already established relationship with general manager Dan Morgan put the franchise on a much sounder footing. Things aren't perfect just yet, but the progress being made is indisputable.

However, some in the media are still clinging to a notion no longer in keeping with Carolina's current franchise mindset, claiming the pressure is still firmly on Canales entering Year 3 with the club.

Everyone has bought into Canales' culture shift. There's an emphasis on giving young players a chance, which in turn speeds up their development. Some don't quite make the grade, but the large majority are making the desired strides. And in only his second season as head coach, the Panthers won the NFC South to reach the playoffs.

NFL insider still believes Carolina Panthers coach Dave Canales' job is in jeopardy

That was a massive step forward for this perennial bottom-feeder. However, Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports thought team owner David Tepper's previous hair-trigger nature and quarterback Bryce Young's lack of development (in his view) led him to conclude that Canales' job status is still in question.

"It ended on a relative high, but is that sustainable? It better be, considering [Dave] Canales enters Year 3 working for an impulsive owner. There’s not much room to slide backwards from an 8-9 season and 13-21 overall record. It doesn’t help that his primary job has been the development of quarterback Bryce Young, and the progress there has been inconsistent. Canales was supposed to turn the former top pick into a franchise quarterback. If that doesn’t happen by next January, the Panthers could be looking for both a new coach and quarterback." Ralph Vacchiano

This is wrong on almost every level. Canales was No. 4 on his list of hot-seat coaches around the league, which is asinine. It also completely ignores how the Panthers are being run these days.

Tepper is bought in. He's not throwing his weight around or meddling in football affairs. There is trust in the project, and the gradual progress being shown is immensely encouraging. The Panthers are not one piece away from challenging for a Super Bowl, but they are far closer than at any stage of his ownership so far.

Young is also growing as a player and leader. Again, it's not perfect, but his production last season represents hope for the future. It's also why Morgan wasted no time in confirming the Panthers will pick up his fifth-year option this offseason.

Vacchiano's claims are cemented in a preconceived notion of how the Panthers used to operate during their rapid descent to rock bottom. Things are different now, even if some are having trouble seeing it.

And if the Panthers keep trending up, it'll be staring them in the face.