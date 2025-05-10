Dave Canales lays down the law to Panthers rookies with no-nonsense message

Dave Canales was a happy-go-lucky beacon of enthusiasm and positivity from the moment he got into the building. However, the Carolina Panthers head coach let every rookie coming into the franchise know what's expected in no uncertain terms.

Canales is a players' coach. He also isn't afraid to let them know when standards are slipping. That's the correct balance typically associated with successful modern-day head coaches, and the improvements made over the second half of 2024 prove that his culture shift is having the desired effect.

Carolina's eight draft picks and undrafted free agents must add to it. Anyone not fitting in, especially if they are already on the roster bubble, won't last long. That's the only way the Panthers are going to progress and potentially earn their first winning record under team owner David Tepper in 2025.

Dave Canales makes expectations clear for Carolina Panthers' rookie class

Canales highlighted the importance of their initial integration at Carolina's rookie minicamp. The head coach delivered a no-nonsense message about the expectations, which center on work ethic on the field and meticulous preparations away from the gridiron.

"It's a really big weekend for us. This weekend is about introducing them to the workflow, the field expectation—we're on the grass—the tempo that we use, the energy that we go about our work, and then, you know, certainly in the classroom, just getting used to the learning style of the player, but also the coaches and the format of the meetings and how they're laid out." Dave Canales via Panthers.com

It cannot be laid out any clearer than that.

Canales knows how important the upcoming campaign is for the Panthers. He raised belief in the project last time around despite a historically bad defense and an abysmal start holding them back. Now, it's about kicking on, building on this newfound momentum, and possibly entering NFC South title consideration.

Carolina's incoming rookie group needs to impress. They need to seize opportunities when they arrive. They need to go above and beyond in pursuit of making the strides needed. They need to immerse themselves in Canales' ethos and prove they belong. Nothing else will do in pursuit of establishing themselves.

It's a lot to ask, of course, but the Panthers saw something in each of them. Whether they were taken early in the draft or starting from the undrafted free agent basement, they all get a clean slate.

And if they take Canales' message on board, they'll be rewarded accordingly.

