Dave Canales said what Panthers fans always hoped about Xavier Legette

It was a long couple of weeks for Xavier Legette. The wide receiver had been the subject of intense criticism from fans and the media after another lackluster start to the season. Those within the Carolina Panthers never lost faith, but the spotlight was burning brighter than ever during his return to the lineup in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins.

A massive response was needed from Legette in the face of significant adversity. It wasn't perfect, but the No. 32 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft came through when his number was called.

Legette went some way to silencing his doubters with a superb touchdown catch in Carolina's memorable comeback victory. He only accumulated two receptions from three targets for 31 receiving yards and a score, but this represents a step in the right direction nonetheless.

Carolina Panthers got the correct response from Xavier Legette in Week 5

There was nobody more thrilled than head coach Dave Canales. He's seen how hard Legette has been working behind the scenes. Instead of wallowing in self-pity, the wide receiver has knuckled down, identified areas for improvement, and responded positively.

"I see him attacking the things that he needs to work on in practice; he's not shying away from it. I truly believe that Xavier, as he settles in and just does his part when the ball came to him, he made the plays and that's all we need from him. When he showed up today, he had a great look in his eyes; he was excited to get out there. I saw him through the week, just every day, just building confidence, building confidence. He hit it head-on, and he looked in the mirror and he said these are the things that I need to improve my game on. To get him back out there healthy and playing confident was huge." Dave Canales via Panthers.com

This is what Panthers fans always hoped for Legette. He's held to a higher standard as a first-round pick, and he's not lived up to it so far. However, it has instilled an inner resolve to push back, work hard, and seize every opportunity that arises.

Confidence will gradually build if the same trend continues. Legette isn't going to have it all his own way all the time. But so long as he keeps striving to progress, a productive career won't be too far behind.

Every player deals with setbacks. Legette's performances haven't been good enough; he's the first to admit that. His outing against the Dolphins was a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel, and it doesn't happen without the correct attitude.

That's why the Panthers still have unwavering faith in Legette. It's that simple.

