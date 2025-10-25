Dave Canales said what Panthers fans were waiting to hear about Damien Lewis

It's a testament to the Carolina Panthers' improved depth that they have been able to navigate some troubling injury problems without much fuss this season. That was the objective of general manager Dan Morgan during his second recruitment period at the helm, and the encouraging progress through seven games speaks for itself.

No team ever gets a clear run of luck on the health front. The NFL is a violent business, but the Panthers have been able to minimize complications by finding the right backup pieces and making sure they are all ready to step in at a moment's notice.

That was evident along the offensive line once again in Carolina's win over the New York Jets. Austin Corbett, who was returning from a torn MCL, had to immediately log starting reps after Damien Lewis was ruled out with a shoulder issue. It wasn't perfect, but it was enough.

Damien Lewis' return from injury should help the Carolina Panthers in Week 8

Now, Lewis is back. Dave Canales confirmed that the formidable left guard would feature this weekend against the Buffalo Bills, crediting the player's hard work and Carolina's medical team for ensuring his turnaround was quick.

"He had a great week. The group did a fantastic job in the training room, getting his strength back in the shoulder. Really, that's kind of the first thing with any injury, is making sure that we have the range of motion and the strength for the stability part of it, and he had a quick turnaround this week. We were able to get him out there. He practiced the whole week, and he looked great, got a great look in his eyes. He's excited to be back out there." Dave Canales via Panthers.com

This is a massive boost for everyone associated with the Panthers. Lewis is a tone-setter who elevates everyone around him. Considering the Panthers will start veteran backup Andy Dalton while Bryce Young recovers from a high ankle sprain, the protection must be at its best throughout.

Keeping Dalton's pocket clean is crucial. Lewis will have a significant role to play, and he'll also be tasked with plowing enough running lanes to allow Carolina to establish a strong ground attack. That will make things easier for the signal-caller as he looks to help the Panthers make their most jaw-dropping statement of intent yet.

Lewis won't solve every potential concern that could arise at Bank of America. But make no mistake, he gets the Panthers a lot closer.