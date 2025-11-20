Dave Canales sends Panthers fans into pure relief with Bryce Young injury update

Bryce Young is the talk of the league. And this time, it's for all the right reasons.

The quarterback's starring performance against the Atlanta Falcons broke the franchise record for passing yards. More importantly, another game-winning drive secured a crucial overtime victory for the Carolina Panthers, placing them just half a game out of the NFC South lead.

Unfortunately, it came at a price. Young reinjured the ankle he sprained earlier in the season. It clearly bothered him throughout the contest, but his supreme resolve to fight through adversity inspired his teammates to do the same.

Young was visibly limping and in pain after the triumph. Head coach Dave Canales said it would be too soon to say anything about the signal-caller's status for Week 12 against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football, so all eyes were on the practice field on Thursday to see if the former Alabama star would participate.

Carolina Panthers confirmed Bryce Young was a full participant in practice after ankle worry

There was a collective sigh of relief among the fan base when reports surfaced about Young being on the field for the start of practice. It would take him a considerable amount not to be, especially with all his newly acquired momentum. Even so, the fact that he was involved in some capacity in the opening practice cannot be anything more than encouraging.

Canales confirmed that he was a full participant, and he executed what his coach required at this relatively early stage. Again, this is a great sign.

The Panthers will be keeping a close eye on how the ankle responds throughout the week. Some extra treatment and precaution might be needed, but that's fine. This is all about making sure Young is ready to hit the ground running when the time comes to lock horns with an NFC playoff rival on the road.

Being in prime time makes this an even more special occasion. It's Carolina's only national contest — at least for now. It's also an opportunity for Young to show the entire NFL audience just how far he's come in Year 3 of his professional career. He might not be at 100 percent, but he's going to give it everything.

It's up to Canales to protect his prized possession under center by devising the game plan that gets the football out quickly and reduces the risk of punishing hits. This won't be easy, but the Panthers have a chance if this mission is accomplished.

And judging by Young's practice status, it's all systems go.