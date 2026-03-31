Dave Canales sparks explosive battle that leaves one key Panthers job hanging

The Carolina Panthers lost some continuity along their offensive line this offseason. Cade Mays was the most notable departure, signing for the Detroit Lions in free agency. And based on head coach Dave Canales' comments, the perceived plan in his absence might not be as clear-cut as it seems.

Mays carved out an important role for himself, but money was relatively tight this offseason. The Panthers opted to invest in edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd, meaning the starting center was free to take his chances elsewhere.

The Panthers acted quickly to bring in Luke Fortner. However, Canales left the door open for a genuine competition, and he also hinted that another viable option will be considered during the 2026 NFL Draft.

Dave Canales wants competition for the Carolina Panthers' center job in 2026

Canales is a big fan of Fortner. He was also quick to praise Nick Samac, who could also get a shot. Of course, this is a solid class of centers emerging from the college ranks, which could help the Panthers further strengthen their options.

"It's just important to replace the experience that we lost. So Luke [Fortner] certainly gives us that, and he'll be competing for the job. We also have Nick Samac, whom we brought in, and I'm excited about Nick. He looks good. has been training. We could draft a guy, so we wanted to try to make that position a really competitive spot.

"Luke comes in as a really sharp guy. If he wins the job, you put him between D-Lew and Rob, and have a guy that can really drive it and allow Bryce to do his thing."

Canales laid the gauntlet down to Fortner. Nothing is guaranteed. The Panthers don't much care for previous reputations. The best players play, and the right must be earned. The veteran is still the favorite to be Carolina's starter in Week 1, but those plans are not set in stone.

If anything, Fortner's arrival gives the Panthers an insurance policy.

General manager Dan Morgan will never settle. If he can find an immediate difference-maker with long-term upside via the draft, he won't hesitate to pull the trigger. If the front-office leader finds someone who needs a little extra refinement before taking on significant responsibilities, Carolina already has a stopgap in place.

Fortner is experienced enough to see this situation for what it is. He performed well for the New Orleans Saints last season, but a one-year deal in Carolina keeps the stakes incredibly high. Anything less than hitting the ground running, and it won't take long for his status to become precarious.

Hopefully, this brings a positive response from Fortner. But the Panthers are going to cover all their bases regardless.