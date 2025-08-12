Dave Canales stands his ground as Panthers veteran faces fan fury

The Carolina Panthers' preseason loss to the Cleveland Browns left more questions than answers. And there was one veteran who came in for more criticism than most.

Fans were perplexed when the Panthers named Nick Scott as their starting safety opposite free-agent signing Tre'von Moehrig on the unofficial depth chart. They saw enough from the player last season to suggest he cannot be trusted on the defensive rotation, but Carolina raised eyebrows by giving him a new one-year deal this offseason.

Scott is seen as a special-teams ace by those in power. However, the fact that he's surged above Demani Richardson and rookie Lathan Ransom at this late stage is telling. That was positive from his standpoint, but any slim hope the team's support had for the ex-Penn State star faded in Carolina's preseason opener.

Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales believes in Nick Scott more than fans

He was shaky at best when tasked with defensive responsibilities. Scott also ran into Trevor Etienne on a return that resulted in a fumble. Not exactly ideal, which brought into question whether the Panthers have enough opposite Moehrig on the backend.

Canales went to bat for Scott after the clash. He claimed that he's earned the right to start over Richardson and Ransom. The coach also praised the player's communication capabilities, which he believes is having a positive impact on the young duo.

"I think right now, Nick Scott has earned the right to be in there. I like having him back there, quarterbacking the defense from the back half, being able to communicate with Tre Moehrig, who is playing in the system for the first time. That’s been a really good thing for us, through the spring, through training camp, certainly last night. Love where the communication was for them, and also just Nick’s kind of showing those young guys, like, ‘This is how you quarterback it for back here — how to get guys lined up.’" Dave Canales via Yahoo Sports

The bottom line here is simple. Ejiro Evero trusts Scott. He worked with him previously on the Los Angeles Rams, and he values previous relationships. This probably bears more significance this season with the coordinator's future in serious doubt.

This is also the problem with having no fans in attendance at training camp.

Scott could be excelling at practice, although not much of that has been reported by the media. Coaches have more confidence in him than the two relatively unproven quantities, but the tape from last season indicates significant improvements must be made if he's starting in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The heat is already on Scott. Canales is rallying around the player, but responding positively is the only way to silence some increasing doubters.

Time will tell if he's got enough in the tank to turn the tide.

