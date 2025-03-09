D.K. Metcalf trade update must provoke bold response from Carolina Panthers

D.K. Metcalf's trade request sent shockwaves through the league. And it didn't take long for the Carolina Panthers to be linked with the prolific wide receiver.

Metcalf knows head coach Dave Canales well. They worked closely together on the Seattle Seahawks, so there's familiarity in that sense. Dan Morgan's close relationship with John Schneider could help smooth negotiations if the Panthers threw their hat in the ring.

An intriguing recent report makes that scenario more likely.

Carolina Panthers should take note of Seahawks' altered D.K. Metcalf asking price

According to Dianna Russini from The Athletic, the Seahawks have lowered the asking price for Metcalf. They were initially seeking a first and third-round pick for his services. Now, Seattle might be willing to accept a second-rounder for the athletically gifted pass-catcher.

Russini also revealed that Metcalf's preference is to play in a warm climate with an organization boasting immediate chances to contend. The Panthers don't quite tick those boxes, but that shouldn't stop Morgan from making a bold bid if he feels like it can benefit the franchise.

Metcalf is also looking for another contract. He's got one more year remaining on his current deal but wants long-term security in the region of $30 million per season. That's more than Carolina's total available salary-cap space right now, but there are ways to work around this with how any extension is structured.

The Panthers have the No. 57 overall selection acquired during a draft-day trade with the Los Angeles Rams in 2024. They are giving up their second-round pick to the Chicago Bears as the final piece of their surge to No. 1 for quarterback Bryce Young. Carolina isn't going to get a better player than Metcalf. Whether this results in a concrete offer remains to be seen.

Convincing Metcalf this is a project worth joining might be the trickiest part. The Panthers made some encouraging strides over the second half of 2024. However, they appear a long way off contending for a Super Bowl right now. That makes it a tough sell, although Young's resurgence upon returning to the starting lineup makes Carolina a more attractive destination.

This does seem unlikely, even though reports suggest the Panthers are interested. Morgan's not gambled much in the trade market regarding incomings. His move for Diontae Johnson quickly became an unmitigated disaster, but at least Carolinas didn't sacrifice draft assets for the Pro Bowler.

Acquiring Metcalf would be the boldest transaction of Morgan's stint at the helm by a considerable margin. He's a dominant performer in his prime. It won't be cheap, but to get the best players, you have to pay accordingly.

Free agency might be the more realistic option. But don't be surprised if the Panthers do everything in their power to prise Metcalf from Seattle.

Whether that'll be enough is another matter.

