Established connections could help Panthers jump the queue for D.K. Metcalf

D.K. Metcalf's trade request sent the NFL rumor mill swirling. It didn't take long for the Carolina Panthers to emerge as a potential candidate to secure his services around the media.

And an already-established connection could help them jump the queue.

The Panthers have a dire need to invest heavily in their historically bad defense this offseason. They must also provide quarterback Bryce Young with a legitimate No. 1 weapon in the wide receiver room entering year three of his professional career.

There are some intriguing names in free agency worthy of consideration. This draft class isn't littered with outstanding talent, but the Panthers could consider this possibility for a cheaper pass-catcher with a longer-term upside. Metcalf brings both proven production and a sound investment for the coming years if a new contract is secured.

Carolina Panthers insider thinks price must come down before D.K. Metcalf trade happens

Joe Person from The Athletic believes Dan Morgan and Dave Canales' previous connection to Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider could ensure smooth negotiations. However, the insider added during his appearance on WFNZ's Kyle Bailey Clubhouse that the reported asking price would need to come down considerably.

"The history between Dan Morgan and Dave Canales both have with Seahawks GM John Schneider, there's no question. Morgan and Schneider talk probably, a couple of times a week just in general. I don't think the Panthers are going to be interested at the current ask. I don't know if anybody is. Dianna Russini from The Athletic was reporting a first and a third-round pick is what Seattle wants. And then what [D.K.] Metcalf wants is $30 million. That is a lot on both fronts for the Panthers to swallow during an offseason in which their primary focus is fixing this defense. Could there be an avenue that gets D.K. to Charlotte? Yeah, it could happen, but John Schneider is going to have to come pretty far down from that ask." Joe Person

The Seahawks are reportedly looking for a first and third-round pick for Metcalf. That's been balked at by people around the league. Teams will always start the bidding high in case someone takes the bait. If this doesn't happen, that's when some middle ground could potentially be reached.

Carolina should, and probably will, inquire about Metcalf's availability. He knows Canales well and caught balls from Young during private workouts last summer. An extension wouldn't be cheap, but creative contract consultation once any trade is confirmed could even get his cap number down this season.

It'll be interesting to see how things unfold. Metcalf isn't the only potential trade for the Panthers to examine. All-Pro edge rusher Trey Hendrickson is another Carolina should take a swing at. However, there's just no telling what the former Ole Miss standout could do for Young's growth after the signal-caller demonstrated notable improvements over the second half of 2024.

The Seahawks could do with resolving this matter quickly. Morgan's in a stronger position than most given Schneider was the one who gave him a start in an NFL front office. There is mutual respect between the two, but it'll take much more than that to strike a deal with other teams lurking.

Watch this space…

