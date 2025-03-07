Dream edge-rushing trade upgrade just dropped into Carolina Panthers' lap

The Carolina Panthers have to fix their defense by any means necessary this offseason. Attracting free agents could be difficult given the team's standing around the league. That's why Dan Morgan must explore trade possibilities if the right opportunities present themselves.

And one significant development around the league shouldn't go unnoticed by those in power.

According to multiple reports, the Cincinnati Bengals have made All-Pro edge rusher Trey Hendrickson available for trade. The AFC North outfit is transitioning their substantial financial investments to offense, opting to keep their core around quarterback Joe Burrow intact rather than invest in keeping their defensive stars.

Hendrickson has one more year remaining on his deal and is looking for another contract when he finds a new home. His production over the last two seasons speaks for itself. Much will depend on the compensation attached, but this represents the sort of immediate difference-maker Morgan should be looking for this offseason.

Carolina Panthers should do everything possible to acquire Trey Hendrickson

The Panthers have Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum as their edge options as things stand. Both are serviceable. However, there's no doubt Hendrickson represents a significant upgrade on anything defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero has at his disposal currently.

The former third-round pick went from a rotational afterthought with the New Orleans Saints to among the league's most devastating pass-pushers in Cincinnati. Hendrickson has 35 sacks over the last two seasons and is a commanding presence against the run. His relentless motor, boundless enthusiasm, and outstanding leadership should ensure the Bengals get plenty of inquiries in the coming days.

Carolina should be one of them.

Acquiring Hendrickson would be a major statement of intent from Morgan. He's over 30 years old and some fans don't believe this fits into Carolina's current rebuilding project. But when elite-level players become available, you have to try.

The Panthers have already wasted the first two years of quarterback Bryce Young's rookie contract. He becomes extension-eligible in 2026, believe it or not, although those in power will probably wait unless the Heisman Trophy winner takes another monumental leap next season.

That brings urgency. It brings the need to take more risks and be bolder while also keeping the bigger picture in mind. If the reported asking price — somewhere between a late second-round pick or an early third-rounder — is accurate, the Panthers have to shoot their shot.

They aren't going to get a better player at that stage of the draft. They'll be younger and cheaper, but nowhere near Hendrickson's level. And looking at how Evero's unit performed in 2024 en route to one of the worst campaigns in NFL history, the time for half-measures is over.

There will be significant competition for Hendrickson's services if the Panthers throw their hat in the ring. Jordan Schultz from FOX Sports revealed that the Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons are firmly in the mix. That complicates matters, but Morgan has nine draft selections in 2025 to make Cincinnati an enticing offer.

Hendrickson is an elite player. He's a lot cheaper and more attainable than Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. More importantly, this would formally announce the Panthers as a serious organization again.

Time will tell if Morgan takes a big swing. But he should.

