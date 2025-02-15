Latest Bryce Young bold prediction is exactly what Panthers fans want to hear

Bryce Young's fortunes look brighter than ever after a sensational turnaround in 2024. Many around the media are tipping the Carolina Panthers and their quarterback for big things next time around.

Young deserves enormous credit for the way he applied himself in the face of adversity. Getting benched after two games was the rude awakening he needed. The former Alabama standout responded positively when reintroduced into the starting lineup, displaying the poise and confidence needed to turn the tide.

The Panthers are moving forward with Young as their starting signal-caller in 2025. Those in power must improve the Heisman Trophy winner's supporting cast, but optimism is high. There's also continuity among the coaching staff, which is a major boost for any quarterback no matter their status.

Analysts are tipping the Panthers to be a dark horse candidate to reach the wild-card stage and potentially win the NFC South with the right additions this offseason. Young will determine how far Carolina is going to go. Any further improvements could also propel him into the top 10 conversation among quarterbacks around the league.

Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young projected to go over 4,000 passing yards in 2025

Pro Football Network made a bold prediction regarding Young in 2024. Their team of writers tipped Young to emulate Baker Mayfield's campaign under head coach Dave Canales and go over 4,000 passing yards during the next campaign.

"[Baker] Mayfield saw the biggest QB+ boost from 2022 (53.6) to 2023 (79.6) in his first season under Dave Canales, a title [Bryce] Young (50.7 in 2023, 67.8 in 2024) held this past season. Canales increased Mayfield’s average depth of target by 26.5% from the previous season and helped him trim his interception rate by 25%. We saw signs of similar progression last season from Young, another former top pick but one who had less NFL seasoning when Canales took over. That’s a similar statistical growth (+20.5% aDOT and a 43.5% improvement on interception rate), and the Panthers boast a young core of skill position players to support Young." Pro Football Network staff

It's been a long time since the Panthers had a 4,000-yard passer. Young's got the potential to reach these heights if his weapons meet their end of the bargain. Getting him a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver is only going to help his cause.

Young displayed the determination to fight back and galvanize his career. What comes next is more important, but there's no chance complacency will creep into his approach entering a crucial year three of his professional career.

He'll be the first to admit there is a lot of hard work ahead. Young's capable of more. He's not the finished article by any stretch of the imagination. If anything, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft is merely scratching the surface of his potential.

If Young makes this bold prediction a reality and the defense improves, the Panthers won't be too far away. Couple this with Carolina residing in the weak-looking NFC South, one couldn't dismiss the possibility of a division championship if everything goes better than anticipated.

What comes next is down to Young. But he's given himself a fighting chance if nothing else.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis