Dream Panthers defensive option just fell into Dan Morgan's lap

The Carolina Panthers' defensive regeneration this offseason was an integral part of Dan Morgan's strategy. Things look more promising now, but a couple of problem positions could potentially hold them back.

Morgan isn't one for settling. He's always looking for ways to improve the squad. Upsetting those already around doesn't enter his thought process — the front office leader puts the team first at all times with his business-first mindset and long-term plans for sustained growth.

Two notable developments might not go unnoticed. Cornerback Jaire Alexander was released by the Green Bay Packers, and the Charlotte native would be an outstanding addition if he got a better run of luck on the health front.

Carolina Panthers should seriously consider signing Germaine Pratt after surprising release

That wasn't all. In another surprising twist around the league, the Cincinnati Bengals parted ways with experienced linebacker Germaine Pratt to save almost $6 million on their salary cap. This looks much more attainable for the Panthers in a position of need.

Carolina didn't bring back Shaq Thompson in free agency. They signed Christian Rozeboom to fill the void, but that's it. This outlines Morgan's confidence in Josey Jewell and Trevin Wallace to pick up the slack, but someone like Pratt arguably represents an upgrade on anything the Panthers have right now.

Although Pratt had a down year by his typically high standards in 2024, there was one area in which he excelled once again. The former third-round pick is a dominant force against the run. Considering the Panthers gave up 179.8 yards per game on the ground last season, his tone-setting presence and exceptional awareness would help considerably.

Like Alexander, there's also a homecoming attachment to this hypothetical transaction. Pratt hails from High Point, North Carolina. He attended North Carolina State in college and has close ties to the region. That could work in the Panthers' favor if they wanted to get him on board, although there's just no telling for sure.

Interest is expected to be high in Pratt. The Bengals couldn't find a trade partner, with teams knowing he could be cut and available for nothing on the free-agent market. That scenario has come to fruition, which will lead to more than a few franchises throwing their hat into the ring.

The Panthers would be wise to do the same. Even if they don't have enough to land someone of Pratt's caliber, they have to try.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis