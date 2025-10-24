Dream Panthers trade deadline target just dropped into Dan Morgan's lap

Dan Morgan is in a tricky position before the 2025 trade deadline. The Carolina Panthers look a long way off from going on a deep postseason run at this stage of the general manager's rebuild. At the same time, four wins in their last five games put them within touching distance of the wild-card and NFC South title race.

Opportunity knocks for the Panthers. Morgan won't deviate from his long-term plans to get Carolina back to the NFL's top table after years in the proverbial wilderness. But it has to be the right deal for the right player.

And there is one significant development that Morgan would be wise to investigate further in the not-too-distant future.

Carolina Panthers should inquire about Logan Wilson after shocking trade request

According to Ben Baby from ESPN, veteran linebacker Logan Wilson has requested a trade from the Cincinnati Bengals. He's been an integral part of the franchise's plans and is a team captain. However, the AFC North club is going younger at the second level as they plan for the future.

"[Logan] Wilson, a third-round pick in the 2020 draft, has been a pivotal member of Cincinnati's defense in the turnaround. In 2021, two years after the Bengals had the worst record in the NFL, Wilson was a starter on a Cincinnati squad that reached the Super Bowl. In six seasons with the team, he has made 75 starts and totaled six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 11 interceptions." Ben Baby, ESPN

The Panthers should inquire about the cost of bringing Wilson into the fold. Their starting linebacker tandem of Christian Rozeboom and Trevin Wallace has made improvements over the last three games, but the depth behind them remains razor-thin. Adding an experienced player who is still young enough to fit into the team's long-term plans is worth considering if the price is right.

Wilson is a sideline-to-sideline presence who knows how to make things happen. He logged four straight seasons of 100 tackles or more before the current campaign, and the former Wyoming standout also excels in coverage. This is an area the Panthers struggle with at the defensive second level.

Considering the Bengals are in consolidation mode, they could be willing to offload Wilson. It wouldn't cost anything more than a Day 3 pick, and the Panthers have eight selections in the 2026 NFL Draft for Morgan to utilize as he sees fit. Adding Wilson would provide Carolina with another capable linebacker who can instantly upgrade coverage downs, making this a gamble worth taking.

Morgan will weigh the risk versus the reward. Wilson's contract, which doesn't expire until 2028, could be a stumbling block. However, it's well worth considering from a talent and scheme perspective.