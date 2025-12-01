Drew Brees just affirmed what critics are scared to admit about Bryce Young

The Carolina Panthers are a strange team. One minute, they are getting blown out by the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints. Next, they are beating some legitimate heavyweights in seismic shocks that make the entire league sit up and take notice.

That proved to be the case once again in Week 13. Nobody gave the Panthers a chance to beat the Los Angeles Rams, especially after how things went on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers. However, this group is adept at rising to the occasion in the face of adversity, and quarterback Bryce Young embodies this newfound resolve.

Young got into an early groove behind a run-heavy attack. He took what the defense gave him with surgical precision. And when the time came to come through with the game on the line, the signal-caller delivered in his customary fashion.

Drew Brees lauds Bryce Young's clutch gene during Carolina Panthers' upset win

Drew Brees, who was analyzing the game for FOX Sports, said what Panthers fans figured out long ago after Young's late touchdown throw to Tetairoa McMillan on fourth down. He is clutch. He is a closer. And he stands tall when others would shrink.

"I tell you what, this was clutch by Bryce Young. Bryce is making his way through the progression, and just the way that he layered this ball over the top. Emmanuel Forbes had good coverage, but he just kind of went to undercut it. The ball went over the top, and [Tetairoa] McMillan came up with as big a play as you can at a critical moment." Drew Brees

Tmac and the T is for Touchdown



Tetairoa McMillan x #ProBowlVote



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/fN5tchb342 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 30, 2025

Young's critics all came out of the woodwork after his indifferent outing against the Niners. They cannot wait to criticize the Heisman Trophy winner, proclaiming him as a bust who can't take the Panthers where they want to go. That's all outside noise, and the only opinions that matter are those in the building who willingly follow the third-year pro into battle.

Despite all the naysayers and rollercoaster performances, the Panthers have their playoff fate in front of them. They control their destiny after the bye week. It could still go either way, but some added rest and raised confidence mean Carolina cannot be counted out by any stretch of the imagination.

Brees can see the qualities Young brings to the table. He came with the same concerns about his size and went on to have a Pro Football Hall of Fame-caliber career. This was high praise indeed, and if the Panthers' franchise player can turn on the style at the business end of the campaign, they might make the playoffs after all.

Wouldn't that be something?