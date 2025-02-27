Dynamic prospect urges Carolina Panthers to break bizarre NFL Draft streak

The Carolina Panthers have been in existence for three decades. They have never drafted a player from nearby Clemson.

Just 135.6 miles separates the university and Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The proximity between the two has been ignored by the Panthers throughout their roster building while other programs at North and South Carolina have sent a plethora of prospects to the organization since its inception.

One dynamic prospect entering the 2025 NFL Draft stated a strong case for this bizarre streak to end sooner rather than later.

Barrett Carter outlines benefits of drafting Clemson players to the Carolina Panthers

Barrett Carter was asked about the Panthers never selecting a player from Clemson by Mike Kaye from the Charlotte Observer. The linebacker stated during his media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine that it was up to the team and the locker room didn't discuss it in great detail. However, he was quick to outline the benefits of considering prospects from the prestigious program.

"Whatever they decide to do, that's up to them. But at Clemson, we produce great men, great football players. If they come to get any of our Clemson guys, they are going to be very happy with what we do and what value we will bring to the program. Ultimately it's up to them, but what we have at Clemson is truly special, so we'll see what happens. It's up to them, but I wouldn't say it's a conversation that's ever really talked about." Barrett Carter

It does seem weird that the Panthers constantly overlook those emerging from Dabo Sweeney's squad, especially considering the talent produced throughout the years. But it would be surprising if the Panthers crossed prospects off their list simply because they came from the Tigers.

This is probably just a coincidence. And who knows, perhaps Carter will be the one to break the streak in 2025.

The Panthers need help all over their defense after a historically bad campaign from Ejiro Evero's unit in 2024. Carolina is also on the lookout for linebacking help after deciding to end Shaq Thompson's decade-long stint with the team. Josey Jewell and Trevin Wallace are solid enough, but adding another explosive piece is essential.

Much will depend on what the Panthers have planned with their first-round pick. Carter is expected to go at some stage on day two despite being undersized for the position. That doesn't impact his performance levels, especially against the run.

Carter recognizes plays developing quickly and arrives at the contact point aggressively. He's a sound tackler with plenty of experience at the collegiate level. His leadership credentials are exemplary and the player's pre-snap communication could be an asset to the Panthers in their post-Thompson era.

There are others worthy of consideration in 2025. Running back Phil Mafah, tight end Jake Briningstool, and safety R.J. Mickens should also hear their names called. All are positions of need for the Panthers in the second offseason of Morgan's roster regeneration.

Carolina will draft someone from Clemson eventually. Whether it's Carter or someone else this time around hasn't been determined. But it'll happen one day.

