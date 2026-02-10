Ejiro Evero must take a page out of Mike Macdonald's book to succeed in Carolina

The Carolina Panthers have a lot they can learn from in the 2025 playoffs. With the NFL season concluded, the team looks toward the offseason with goals of re-signing or extending key players and adding talent through free agency and the NFL Draft.

In Super Bowl LX, the Seattle Seahawks once again showcased just how important a quality running game and an elite defense are to winning the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Head coach Mike Macdonald executed arguably one of the greatest defensive performances of all-time, as his defense tallied six sacks, three turnovers, and a touchdown to help the NFC West club to their second Super Bowl victory.

There were days in the mid-2010s when the Panthers boasted a feared defense, with many fans hoping to see that same level of aggression and discipline again. If Carolina and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero are to improve once more in 2026, they must take lessons from Macdonald's schematic concepts.

It's essential to highlight certain aspects of Evero's defense first.

Carolina Panthers can adapt their defensive strategy by tweaking the personnel

His system prioritizes limiting explosive plays by employing a high rate of zone or shell coverage, using pre-snap disguises to confuse the quarterback, and relying on nickel and sub-packages for flexibility. As a disciple of Vic Fangio, Evero tends to be more aggressive with his blitzes and pressure packages.

Furthermore, Evero's defense is built on a complex, modern system designed to limit big plays in both the passing and running games. All of this does sound similar to what Macdonald does with his defenses, but he also brings some differences to his approach.

Seattle runs a heavy nickel defense, using a consistent two-high split safety look that is frequently deployed, even against heavier offensive personnel groupings. While Fangio disciples like Evero will ask their defensive linemen to play a gap and half, Macdonald will frequently ask or even encourage his defensive line to attack single gaps while using slants in the run game to open up well-established run fits.

Those slants always have a linebacker to fill the gap behind them. We have seen Evero execute these calls, but the biggest difference in overall execution with players and how they're utilized is talent, specifically toward usage and play styles.

The biggest things from Macdonald's defense are that he has a terrific nickel defender in Devon Witherspoon, pass rushers who consistently win the edge and bring run game value, but aren't necessarily world-beaters or true No. 1 defenders, disciplined and talented linebackers along with quality depth, and instinctual safeties capable of playing over the top.

In short, the Panthers and Evero need their Witherspoon. They need quick, winning rushers with run-game value, and another quality safety with range and instincts. Not to mention ample talent in the middle of the trenches.

Looking at Carolina's defense, they already have key spots ready to go. Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. are a better duo than what the Seahawks provided on the perimeter this season. Derrick Brown is a high-end starter on the defensive line. Tre'von Moehrig is essentially the Panthers' version of Nick Emmanwori. All that is missing is better depth and talent at linebacker, nickel corner, edge rusher, and free safety.

If you want a preview of what the Panthers have to target in the offseason, those four positions will be crucial. Landing adequate starters at linebacker and nickel alone would allow Evero to do so much more with his coverage disguises, blitzes, and the types of coverage he runs post-snap. The biggest difference is that Carolina's coordinator runs his base alignment with a single-high defender and often uses Cover 3.

Talent remains a key factor in Evero's defensive lapses. His unit improved significantly from awful to average in 2025, with room for growth — a key reason why Dave Canales and Dan Morgan are keeping him around.

If there is anything Evero can take from a Macdonald defense, it's identifying the specific talent types to fill key roles for more defensive progress in 2026.