Carolina Panthers 7-round mock draft flips the roster into playoff mode

NFL Draft season is well underway for the Carolina Panthers following last week's Panini Senior Bowl. The team had a contingent on-site, having met with every prospect in Mobile, Alabama, to assess and narrow their draft board ahead of April's selection process.

This is a unique time for the Panthers, who will have expectations squarely on the playoffs and nothing more in 2026. They will be in a position to take some quality playmakers on either side of the football this offseason. If last year's draft class was any indication, there could be another strong class ahead to help establish the foundation on the roster.

With that in mind, let's dive into the latest seven-round mock draft following the Senior Bowl.

Carolina Panthers 7-round mock draft after the 2026 Senior Bowl

Round 1, No. 19 overall: Avieon Terrell

Cornerback | Clemson Tigers

The streak is over.

The Panthers finally select a Clemson prospect for the first time in their franchise history by acquiring their top defensive back from last season, Avieon Terrell, who could be an outstanding player from the jump.

Terrell can play inside and out, allowing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to create more man coverage opportunities. The Atlanta native will likely start at nickel for Carolina, adding more adequate talent to a role that has been needed for some time.

Round 2, No. 51 overall: Lee Hunter

Defensive Line | Texas Tech Red Raiders

One of the best overall players from last week's practices, Lee Hunter, may have pushed himself into first-round consideration. The Panthers' acquiring another first-round caliber talent in the middle of their defense would be extraordinary.

Hunter is a massive interior defensive lineman with long arms, brute strength, and impressive quickness to be a potential replacement for A'Shawn Robinson, if the team chooses to move on.

Round 3, No. 83 overall: Justin Joly

Tight End | North Carolina State Wolfpack

The Panthers could use a rehaul at tight end. The trio of Tommy Tremble, Mitchell Evans, and Ja'Tavion Sanders proved too inconsistent for them to rely on in the passing game, despite their value as run blockers in heavier personnel formations.

Justin Joly would bring impressive playmaking ability to the position and could be a potential middle-of-the-field target for quarterback Bryce Young.

Round 4, No. 119 overall: James Brockermeyer

Center | Miami Hurricanes

Cade Mays has been a sufficient starter for the Panthers for the last couple of seasons. However, they must find a way to avoid spending large sums on a position group that is already among the highest-paid and most expensive in the NFL.

James Brockermeyer was a true anchor in the middle of the Miami Hurricanes' offense during their national championship run. He could do the same in the NFL.

Round 5, No. 156 overall: Nadame Tucker

Edge Rusher | Western Michigan Broncos

There's something in the water every other year where Western Michigan will produce a quality prospect for the NFL level. Nadame Tucker appears to be the next one up.

The edge rusher offers impressive pure rush ability on passing downs while showcasing capabilities in the run game, as he did in Mobile. While the Panthers are likely going to attack the position in free agency, look for Tucker to be a target at pass rusher this offseason.

Round 5, No. 157 overall: Kyle Louis

Linebacker | Pittsburgh Panthers

Arguably the standout defender at linebacker during Senior Bowl week, Kyle Louis is a coverage savant despite being quite undersized for the position. His football intelligence and feel in shell drops or man coverage against opposing running backs is something to admire.

At worst, Louis would be a welcome depth and subpackage option for the Panthers.

Round 6, No. 199 overall: Lewis Bond

Wide Receiver | Boston College Eagles

Lewis Bond had an impressive display at the Senior Bowl, showing nuance and the ability to win at the line of scrimmage with pure finesse and a combination of explosive capacity in space. The wide receiver might be one of the more underrated and underappreciated Day 3 pass-catcher prospects in this cycle, and one the Panthers could latch onto.

Round 7, No. 235 overall: Cole Payton

Quarterback | North Dakota State Bison

Young could have a new backup quarterback this offseason, though Andy Dalton still has one year remaining on his deal. It could come in the form of a free agent signee, but there should be competition for that role in training camp.

Cole Payton could be a late Day 3 option with his impressive arm talent and poise as a lefty signal-caller.