Senior Bowl standouts could trigger major Panthers offensive line shift

The Carolina Panthers head into the offseason with momentum and renewed optimism for sustained success after reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2017. While there is plenty to be excited about, the roster still needs work, particularly along the offensive line, as free agency approaches.

General manager Dan Morgan faces a tough task ahead with the protection in front of quarterback Bryce Young. While his starting left and right guards are set with Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis, some questions must be asked at both tackle positions and center, which could lead to a fascinating offseason.

To help with this, the Panini Senior Bowl held practices this week, giving teams a closer look at this year's offensive line class in the 2026 NFL Draft, including potential starting centers at the next level. This could mean that pending free agent Cade Mays may need to find a new home in 2026 if the team decides to pursue a younger center.

Panthers could move on from Cade Mays as the center class emerges

Throughout the week of the Senior Bowl, several interior offensive linemen stood out when taking snaps at center. This is important, as the Panthers should aim to avoid spending a hefty average annual value on the offensive line in free agency. That will likely leave Mays, the Panthers' starting center for much of the last two seasons, out to dry.

Mays has been an adequate starter in the middle of the offensive line for some time, though he has dealt with nagging injuries the past two seasons. His play style fits what head coach Dave Canales has been implementing in the run game: a mix of gap and zone concepts that get linemen on the move and create large creases for the running back.

When watching Mays, there are times when the fourth-year player out of Tennessee can be inconsistent. That's why there shouldn't be a dire need to extend him, much less re-sign him overall, with some intriguing prospects at center to review during the pre-draft process.

Kansas State's Sam Hecht and Miami's James Brockermeyer stood out this past week, showcasing impressive anchors, technique, and torque in the hips to drive defensive linemen back in the middle. Versatile linemen such as Georgia Tech's Keylan Rutledge and Kentucky's Jalen Farmer could be intriguing developmental players at center with the potential to be long-term starters.

It would be a cost-efficient move that could potentially provide stability in the middle of the Panthers' offensive line. In a way, it allows them to navigate the treacherous waters, as Morgan and Brandt Tilis, the executive vice president of football operations, continue to build the foundation of their roster to set up long-term success.

While Mays is a fan favorite, the NFL is a business. Carolina must make the best choices to continue improving and operating its business for long-term success.