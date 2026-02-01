Panthers first-round pick is drawing impossible-to-ignore draft buzz

Dan Morgan is one strong offseason from making the Carolina Panthers a real force. There is money to spend in free agency, but not much. That makes hitting on his 2026 NFL Draft picks absolutely imperative.

Morgan's 2025 class looks good after their first season. The jury is still out on the 2024 crop, with very few (if any) firmly establishing themselves. Fans still have complete faith in their front-office leader, and he's already outlined his desire to take the best prospects available regardless of need.

This is the best strategy. Morgan can give himself some extra flexibility during the draft by filling holes in free agency. After that, nothing should be ruled out with the No. 19 pick.

Carolina Panthers select Kayden McDonald in FanSided's new mock draft

Adding an explosive edge rusher or another productive wide receiver will be considered. There is also significant buzz building around Ohio State defensive lineman Kayden McDonald, with Cody Williams of FanSided becoming the latest analyst to place him in Carolina this spring.

"Outside of Derrick Brown, the Panthers are still in need of help on the defensive line. They’ve relied too much on their star to carry the bulk of the load in the trenches, but if they were to take Kayden McDonald in this spot, that would no longer be the case. The Ohio State product should be able to come in on Day 1 and be a fantastic force in clogging gaps and stopping the run. However, what makes him most intriguing is that we started to see far more flashes with his ability to generate pressure in the passing game." Cody Williams

The Panthers have Derrick Brown and Tershawn Wharton as their 3-4 defensive ends. A'Shawn Robinson could be a cut candidate, especially with the presence of Bobby Brown III to also factor into the equation. Cam Jackson was brought along gradually as a rookie, but that won't stop Morgan from targeting another lineman to further bolster the ranks.

McDonald is a run-stopping force who could thrive next to Brown and Wharton. His hands are violent, and his core base is exceptionally difficult to move off the block. What the Panthers need to figure out is whether this sort of prospect can legitimately move the needle.

Morgan may also want to address the offensive trenches. This is one of the league's most expensive units, and the Panthers need to find a short-term replacement for left tackle Ikem Ekwonu after he ruptured his patellar tendon against the Los Angeles Rams. Good linemen don't come cheap in free agency, so going down the draft route might be worth considering.

There is a long way to go and many twists ahead before the Panthers go on the clock. But if the pick is McDonald, this could be the missing piece on Carolina's defensive front with a smooth transition.