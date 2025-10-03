Ejiro Evero puts Panthers defense on blast before critical Week 5 clash

The Carolina Panthers might not have to deal with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill in Week 5 at Bank of America, but this struggling team is in no position to take anything for granted.

That was the stark warning from defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to his players. And it's something they should hear loud and clear after getting humiliated by the New England Patriots last time out.

Evero's defense reverted to type against the Patriots, just one week after shutting out the Atlanta Falcons. Getting back on track this weekend is crucial, especially with the Dolphins coming off a short week and Hill's unavailability.

Carolina Panthers must avoid complacency, even without Tyreek Hill to worry about

Hill suffered a gruesome knee injury that will rule him out for the season and possibly beyond. Evero acknowledged his influence, but he also warned the Panthers that they had several other formidable forces to contend with to get their campaign back on track.

"(Hill is) a tremendous player, one of the very best players in this league. So it’s hard to say that they will be better without him. But we know for certain that they still have plenty of weapons. This team has got a lot of very, very fast guys at the receiver position, at the running back position. They just got (Darren) Waller back now at the tight end position. So they’ve got plenty of weapons and we know this is gonna be a challenging team to defend." Ejiro Evero via The Athletic

Evero is right. The Dolphins have wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. They have tight end Darren Waller. They have running back De'Von Achane. These players can completely change the course of any game, especially if quarterback Tua Tagovailoa gets enough time to go through his progressions.

The challenge remains steep. Hill is a legitimate game-changer as one of the league's most dynamic wideouts, but his absence doesn't guarantee anything for the Panthers. Evero has his own problems to deal with. Unless they are resolved effectively, pressure is only going to build.

Carolina has to win this one. Starting 1-4 is going to bring untold heat on players and coaches alike. The Dolphins are vulnerable, so they've got a shot. At the same time, a serious injury like this can often galvanize the squad, bringing a newfound togetherness and resolve in the face of adversity.

Miami overcame Hill's injury to beat the New York Jets. They are more than capable of doing the same against Carolina if standards aren't raised. That starts with the defense, which must provide quarterback Bryce Young and the offense with more adequate support.

Anything less, and the Panthers are going to have a real fight on their hands, even without Hill.

