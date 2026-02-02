ESPN analyst finally said what Panthers fans have been whispering for weeks

The Carolina Panthers made immense strides in their second season under head coach Dave Canales. But one NFL analyst offered a word of warning about how much hard work remains for this ambitious project to enter contention.

Making the playoffs and winning the NFC South were massive steps in the right direction. Had a couple more things gone their way in the wild-card playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams, the Panthers may have gone even further. That wasn't to be, but this is no longer the laughingstock football operation that once cast a stain on the league.

Canales has led a remarkable culture shift. It is not the finished product just yet, but all signs are pointing up at long last.

ESPN analyst warns Carolina Panthers against complacency amid raised expectations

ESPN's Bill Barnwell acknowledged that Canales is turning things around. The respected analyst also pointed to the team's offensive struggles and the weak opposition in the NFC South as reasons the Panthers shouldn't get too ahead of themselves.

"Carolina's NFC South title came with an 8-9 record, and it required the Falcons to bail out their division rivals after the Panthers laid an egg with a chance to clinch the division on their own in Week 18. [Dave] Canales' offense is 26th in points per drive over the past two years, and that has come against a generally weak schedule. I believe Canales has the Panthers heading in the right direction, but there's still a lot of work for the former Bucs coordinator to do in Carolina." Bill Barnwell

This is a pretty fair assessment. Panthers fans were reveling in relevancy amid the playoff buzz, but they only won eight games and stumbled over the finishing line. Significant reinforcements are needed for Carolina to take the next step, and this is a much more attractive destination than in years past.

The Panthers aren't blessed with much spare cash right now, although that will change once sacrifices are made. Hitting on his draft picks would also be highly advantageous for general manager Dan Morgan, who made no secret about his intent to be more aggressive on the recruitment front in recent months.

Canales just needs the clay to mold. The progress has been gradual but encouraging. This is Year 3 of the project, and quarterback Bryce Young is entering his fourth season. Success also comes with raised expectations, which will not be easy with a first-placed schedule and a bigger bullseye on their back.

Hopes are high that additional growth can arrive. But complacency is not an option.